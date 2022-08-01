USIM Welcomes Benson Hausman as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer

Benson Hausman joins USIM as EVP, Chief Growth Officer and brings a vision for new solutions to inspire, challenge, and drive innovative ways to fuel development.
IRVINE, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2022 USIM, the fastest-growing independent media agency in the U.S., announced the appointment of Benson Hausman as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer. Benson joins USIM from OMD USA, where he served as Managing Director, New Business and Marketing, overseeing the addition of over $1BN in billings and the breadth of their brand marketing.
With this appointment, Benson will play a key role in USIM's initiatives further evolving its capabilities that drive growth and innovation as he has for leading independent and holding company-owned agencies. Benson will report to Eran Goran, President, and becomes a member of USIM's executive leadership team.
"We are excited to have Benson join our team to help us continue to strategically grow our agency. We believe Benson will be instrumental in driving new business and supporting our agency's implementation of The Art of Human Sense™ for our clients," said Eran Goren, President/Chief Digital Officer of USIM.
Benson draws upon his extensive experience building brands at both independent and holding company agencies throughout his career with approaches that inspire, challenge, and drive innovative, strategic, and creative ways to fuel change.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of the USIM family. Brands' modern needs require the speed, innovation, flexibility, and accountability an independent agency can best deliver," said Benson Hausman, EVP, Chief Growth Officer at USIM. "USIM is the future of independent media agencies with their unique ability to humanize our digital world to deliver deeper connectivity and drive action."
About USIM
The fastest-growing independent media agency, USIM delivers tangible results in a rapidly evolving technological and economic landscape. Built to drive relevant, strategic, and 'human' solutions, USIM clients break through the digital noise to connect with consumers and drive our brands' business goals more meaningfully. Learn more about the next evolution of media and how 'The Art of Human Sense'™ can make a powerful difference for your brand at http://www.theusim.com.
###
Media Contact
Carrie Ward, USIM, 5082086374, cward@theusim.com
SOURCE USIM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
