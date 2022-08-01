FloorFound Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Recommerce Innovation & Growth

Seasoned finance and operations executives will help FloorFound rapidly scale its business as retailers turn to recommerce in record numbers to drive sales and protect the planet

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorFound , the pioneer and leader in recommerce for oversized items, today announced the appointment of Corey Blahuta as Senior Vice President of Finance and Mandy Shellnut as Senior Vice President of Operations. These new executive leaders will oversee all aspects of FloorFound's finance and operations, working alongside CEO Chris Richter to cement FloorFound as the preeminent technology platform for oversized recommerce.

These appointments come as leading retail brands across the globe turn to FloorFound's end-to-end recommerce platform to simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Today, FloorFound serves dozens of innovative furniture brands including Burrow, Floyd Home, Joybird, Living Spaces, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and more. Together with its clients, FloorFound has helped keep nearly 500,000 pounds of furniture in circulation and out of landfills to date.

Corey Blahuta : As SVP of Finance, Corey will oversee all aspects of FloorFound's finances. He brings decades of experience in accounting, analysis, budgeting, forecasting, corporate governance and more to the FloorFound executive bench to accelerate global growth. Corey most recently served as CFO of BP3 Global, a leading analytics and decision management technology provider to the Fortune 500. He has also held senior finance roles at UnboundID (acquired by Ping Identity), CoVi Technologies, vcfo and PwC.

Mandy Shellnut : Mandy will oversee all aspects of FloorFound's business operations as SVP of Operations. She brings over 20 years of experience in complex global supply chains for retail and logistics leaders including Alchemee (formerly The Proactiv Company), Living Spaces, Abbott and Ingram Micro. With deep expertise in global B2B & DTC customer care, 3PL & transportation, and supply chain transformation, Mandy will help FloorFound rapidly grow its national fulfillment network and technology partnerships to deliver the best possible end-to-end recommerce experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome Corey and Mandy to the FloorFound team as we rapidly expand our business to keep up with the growing demand for oversized recommerce," said Chris Richter, CEO of FloorFound. "We're fortunate to attract incredible talent and clients around our massive business opportunity and compelling vision to protect the planet. Corey and Mandy bring extraordinary vision and proven success in scaling companies, and I look forward to working alongside them as we transform retail."

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

