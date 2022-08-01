USD 70.67 billion growth in the Retail Market in the Philippines, growing demand for convenience food products to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market size in the Philippines is set to grow by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market will witness an accelerating CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the retail market segmentation in the Philippines by product (food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Request a Sample Report!
The report on the retail market in the Philippines provides a holistic update, market size and
forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Food and beverages, Personal and household care, Apparel and footwear, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the retail market in the Philippines during the forecast period.
The food and beverage sector's retail market share growth in the Philippines will be substantial. The increase in purchasing power of individuals in producing regions like Manila and Calabarzon, as well as the rising trend in commodity prices, would contribute to the expansion. Additionally, consumers in the Philippines are becoming more interested in purchasing imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.
The growing competition in the retail industry in the Philippines is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Cosco Capital Inc.- The company offers its customers various products from reputable brands ranging from the latest technology items to office and school supplies and modern functional furniture pieces.
- Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.- The company develops products to suit changing customer lifestyles, and build more attractive shopping environments for customers.
- Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.- The company is engaged in the business of trading goods, commodities, wares, and merchandise of any kind, such as clothes, bags, accessories, toys, and household goods.
- New City Commercial Corp- The company operates a wide range of commercial stores and malls, such as Choice Mart, Play Planet, HB1 Pharmacy, and many more.
- Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.- The company operates retail businesses such as supermarkets, department stores, DIY stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and specialty stores.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.
Retail Market Scope in the Philippines
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 70.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.42
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Personal and household care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Apparel and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cosco Capital Inc.
- Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.
- Mercury Drug Corp.
- Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.
- New City Commercial Corp
- Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.
- Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd.
- SM Investments Corp
- SSI Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
