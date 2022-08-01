USD 70.67 billion growth in the Retail Market in the Philippines, growing demand for convenience food products to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Market size in the Philippines is set to grow by USD 70.67 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market will witness an accelerating CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the retail market segmentation in the Philippines by product (food and beverages, personal and household care, apparel and footwear, electrical and electronics, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Request a Sample Report!

The report on the retail market in the Philippines provides a holistic update, market size and

forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Food and beverages, Personal and household care, Apparel and footwear, Electrical and electronics, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the retail market in the Philippines during the forecast period.

The food and beverage sector's retail market share growth in the Philippines will be substantial. The increase in purchasing power of individuals in producing regions like Manila and Calabarzon, as well as the rising trend in commodity prices, would contribute to the expansion. Additionally, consumers in the Philippines are becoming more interested in purchasing imported items, particularly processed foods, which are predicted to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

The growing competition in the retail industry in the Philippines is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cosco Capital Inc.- The company offers its customers various products from reputable brands ranging from the latest technology items to office and school supplies and modern functional furniture pieces.

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.- The company develops products to suit changing customer lifestyles, and build more attractive shopping environments for customers.

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.- The company is engaged in the business of trading goods, commodities, wares, and merchandise of any kind, such as clothes, bags, accessories, toys, and household goods.

New City Commercial Corp- The company operates a wide range of commercial stores and malls, such as Choice Mart, Play Planet, HB1 Pharmacy, and many more.

Robinsons Retail Holding Inc.- The company operates retail businesses such as supermarkets, department stores, DIY stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and specialty stores.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Sample Report.

Retail Market Scope in the Philippines Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 70.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.42 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Cosco Capital Inc., Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Mercury Drug Corp., Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., New City Commercial Corp, Robinsons Retail Holding Inc., Seven and I Holdings Co. Ltd., SM Investments Corp, and SSI Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

