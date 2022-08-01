Commsignia provides V2X connectivity to traffic lights on Perrone Robotics autonomous vehicles for Jacksonville

Commsignia, the largest company dedicated to Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies, announced that it is partnering with autonomous vehicle (AV) company Perrone Robotics to provide V2X communication systems for smart city applications. Commsignia OB4 On-Board Units (OBU) enable vehicle-to-infrastructure connections using either the latest Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) or the DSRC communication standards.

Infrastructure owners and operators are looking for modern transport solutions to revitalize neighborhoods, creating walkable areas to bring more traffic to local shops and restaurants. Meanwhile, they are also looking at transport efficiency and safety. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (FL) has similar goals in the Ultimate Urban Circulator program, where Perrone Robotics has deployed their patented TONY (TO Navigate You) AV retrofit kit in vehicles with an integrated Commsignia OB4 V2X On-Board Unit.

Commsignia's V2X solutions enable AVs to communicate with the infrastructure and obtain a range of information on the status of intersections. One of the most useful pieces of data is the status of traffic lights. Knowing this information accurately allows AVs to move faster, safer and more reliably on public roads.

The Commsignia OB4 unit allows the Perrone Robotics Traffic Light Detection module to keep vehicles in autonomous mode while passing through signalized intersections. The V2X unit also allows their patented AV operating system "MAX" to utilize the V2X messages as a redundant safety check on other visual based sensors. Perrone's V2X-enabled autonomy kit can be installed on various passenger or cargo transportation vehicles, ranging from small 2-passenger vehicles to 40-foot buses, and they have currently integrated their kit into over 30 different types of vehicles.

"Communication between autonomous vehicles and the infrastructure is essential for efficient driverless operation. Using an external viewpoint provided by the transport infrastructure significantly improves the contextual awareness of self-driving vehicles. V2X provides accurate data in situations where the vehicle's on-board sensors may have difficulty sensing the environment, allowing vehicles a continuous self-driving operation on the most complex road sections, at intersections." - said Laszlo Virag, CEO of Commsignia.

"The Commsignia hardware is an added benefit that can allow our customers to expand their areas of operation and shorten their paths to fully driverless operation safely and reliably. By providing a hardware system that both supports DSRC and C-V2X, Commsignia allows us to seamlessly update our customers software as the infrastructure continues to evolve. Perrone Robotics is excited to have a forward-thinking partner in the V2X space that can adapt to different environments and work with us to make autonomy safer and more accessible to all." - said Nicholas Pilipowskyj of Perrone Robotics.

About Commsignia

Commsignia is the largest company focusing on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solutions. The company develops and produces equipment and software for cities, highways as well as automotive and micromobility manufacturers to help them build new connected, intelligent and autonomous transport solutions or improve existing infrastructure. The Commsignia RS4 roadside unit processes and merges information coming from various sensors and cameras for better traffic efficiency and to protect road users including pedestrians and users of micromobility services. The Commsignia OB4 onboard unit provides vehicles with intelligence and the ability to cooperate, connecting them to each other and the infrastructure.

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility

excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You", a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit.

