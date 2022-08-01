Come meet Connect2Success (C2S) at our Summer Soiree on August 18, 2022

Connect2Success will kick off their grand opening for small business with a networking event for MA small businesses looking to scale their business to the next level via certifications and networking that leads to meaningful teaming. Join us on August 18, 2022 5:00p -7:30p 265 Frankin Street Suite 1702 Boston, MA 02110.
BOSTON, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect2Success (C2S) was created to offer Massachusetts small business owners a place to go for information and assistance which prepares them for greater business opportunities and contracts. Our mission is to grow opportunities for small businesses in Massachusetts via Training, Preparedness, and Advocacy.
About Connect2Success (C2S)
Cofounders, Josie Haywood President, and Lisa James Vice President, who both have longstanding small businesses, decided to form and utilize this organization as a catalyst for change in procurement opportunities, which remain to be an issue.
Both women met when deciding to engage in teaming efforts, where they discovered synergy in the tales they shared. Other small business owners sought their assistance in the practical application of obtaining similar vendor past performance.
Connect2Success (C2S), a new Non-profit Membership organization began. C2S will focus on providing training for all statuses' that apply to them. Client engagement, preparation, and Advocacy.
Media Contact
Lisa James, Connect2Success, 1 617-936-2780, lisa@connect2success.org
SOURCE Connect2Success
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.