Come meet Connect2Success (C2S) at our Summer Soiree on August 18, 2022

Connect2Success will kick off their grand opening for small business with a networking event for MA small businesses looking to scale their business to the next level via certifications and networking that leads to meaningful teaming. Join us on August 18, 2022 5:00p -7:30p 265 Frankin Street Suite 1702 Boston, MA 02110.

BOSTON, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect2Success (C2S) was created to offer Massachusetts small business owners a place to go for information and assistance which prepares them for greater business opportunities and contracts. Our mission is to grow opportunities for small businesses in Massachusetts via Training, Preparedness, and Advocacy.

About Connect2Success (C2S)

Cofounders, Josie Haywood President, and Lisa James Vice President, who both have longstanding small businesses, decided to form and utilize this organization as a catalyst for change in procurement opportunities, which remain to be an issue.

Both women met when deciding to engage in teaming efforts, where they discovered synergy in the tales they shared. Other small business owners sought their assistance in the practical application of obtaining similar vendor past performance.

Connect2Success (C2S), a new Non-profit Membership organization began. C2S will focus on providing training for all statuses' that apply to them. Client engagement, preparation, and Advocacy.

