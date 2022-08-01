PropTech Leader Alosant Finishes Q2 Strong with New High-Profile Partnerships

Mattamy Homes, Tavistock Development Company and other leading developers to launch branded lifestyle apps powered by Alosant

BOZEMAN, Mont. , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alosant, a leader in next-generation PropTech solutions for master-planned communities, recently announced it has secured new contracts with several high-profile real estate developers to create branded, mobile-first lifestyle apps for their master-planned communities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. These latest partnerships add to the company's robust portfolio, which includes partnerships with more than 70 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, positively impacting the lives of nearly 200,000 residents.

With CEO and Co-Founder April LaMon at the helm, Alosant has quickly established itself as a PropTech leader providing next-generation solutions that allow developers to better engage with their residents and prospects. These new partnerships are part of the company's remarkable 2022 growth, which also included the launch of its first international project in Canada.

In an increasingly competitive real estate landscape, Alosant-powered apps help differentiate communities by creating a direct connection for prospective residents. The Alosant ResX Platform™ carefully curates the content within the system based on cues captured from each user, tailoring their home feed to fit their usage, preferences, interests and profile type. The app allows residents to engage with their community and take advantage of an amenity-rich lifestyle—from signing up for fitness classes to reserving a day on the tennis courts, Alosant puts the power in each resident's hand.

Some communities will be integrating the company's newest innovation,Alosant Azul™ Prospect Experience. This new software features unique interfaces for residents, guests and prospects, including access control that allows prospects to tour a community while simultaneously enabling developers to capture important data. Another feature of this newest technology is augmented reality, which displays homesites and amenities that are under construction or not yet mapped by Google/Apple.

"Adopting tactile marketing efforts early on helps to create a strong foundation for newly launched communities to attract potential buyers," said LaMon. "Our goal with these partnerships is to provide future residents with an immersive experience that gives them a first-hand look at what life will be like living in the new neighborhood, encapsulating the vision of each project before they are fully developed."

Built to ignite all other amenities, Alosant-powered apps will soon be available in the following communities:

Florida

Located in the heart of Metro Orlando,Sunbridge is the latest project by Tavistock Development Company, the creators of the award-winning Lake Nona master-designed community. Sunbridge will feature homes, workplaces, eateries, shops and a school along with parks, pools and an abundance of Florida nature. A wide-roaming network of trails connects the community to lakes, oak forests, wetlands and lush gardens. The app will focus on connecting prospective residents to the community.

Developed by Mattamy Homes,Tradition is a premier master-planned community in Port St. Lucie, Florida's Treasure Coast. The community, which will feature 16,000 homes once complete, captures small town charm with modern amenities, including a variety of wellness opportunities, innovative technologies, and countless conveniences. Tradition will use its app to give prospects and home shoppers a sneak peek into the resident experience, utilize the event and newsletter features and activate access connectors for a variety of amenities. The community's downtown district, Tradition Town Center, will use the app's map to display its shops and restaurants.

Georgia

The Landings is the second Georgia project for Alosant. The 6,300-acre gated community features 4,250 homes and is nestled between downtown Savannah and Georgia's scenic coastline. Home to retirees and families of all ages, the community features resort-style amenities and is a golf cart ride from a premier wellness center, two deep water marinas, five distinct clubhouses, six championship golf courses and 31 tennis courts. The Alosant app will create a seamless communication channel within the community while also amplifying security to enhance safety.

North Carolina

Spanning across 7,068 acres,Preston Development Company'sChatham Park is creating an elevated master-planned community based on five pillars—innovation, connectivity, quality design, healthy balance and stewardship. Slated for full completion in 2045, the community will one day feature 22,000 homes along with shopping and dining, entertainment, natural parks, open spaces, trails, bike paths, and more. The Alosant-powered app will serve new residents, establishing the foundation for future interaction within the community. The app's prospect view will include builder information, construction updates and local favorites.

Texas

Elevon is bringing an elevated lifestyle to Lavon, Texas. Developed by MA Partners, master-planned land and resort developers, Elevon will feature over 4,000 beautiful homes, luxury amenities and a mixed-use component, making it an ideal destination to live and vacation. The community app will be equipped with the Alosant Access Connector™ system, offering a seamless communication channel for residents and visitors.

Alosant currently has a 90% resident adoption rate and a 100% client retention rate of its technology at the communities in which they operate. Each branded app will be available to download via the App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Alosant.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Alosant

Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant develops and powers purpose-built software solutions that connect people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant-powered branded native apps are designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant apps are now implemented in over 70 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.

