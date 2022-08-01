FLOURYSH, a Premier Marketplace to Discover Black Brands, Partners with Shopify to Elevate 1 Million Black-Owned Businesses

To begin National Black Business Month, FLOURYSH, the online marketplace that helps Black-owned brands get discovered and scale their business, announces a unique partnership with Shopify to elevate 1 million Black-owned businesses.
ATLANTA, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black cultural influence on the world is undeniable, yet Black brands and small business owners are often overlooked and undervalued. Approximately 4.3 percent of the 22.2 million businesses in the U.S. are Black-owned, and less than 1 percent are generating a median profit margin greater than 20 percent. A common setback for aspiring entrepreneurs is a lack of access to information that could propel their ideas. To begin National Black Business Month, FLOURYSH, the online marketplace that helps Black-owned brands get discovered and scale their business, announces a unique partnership with Shopify to elevate 1 million Black-owned businesses.
Along with access to capital, the rapid influx of new brands has produced massive hyper-fragmentation within retail eCommerce. Industry verticals consist of thousands of products in an ever-changing market where online shoppers have options. Consumers need a better method to discover new products and shop across Direct To Consumer (DTC) brands, while Black founders need sustainable resources, education and true support. The FLOURYSH x Shopify partnership levels the playing field to include a 120-day free trial, not the usual 14 days. The connection comes with 4 months of educational programming, tools and expert tips to reach the right shoppers, plus support every step of the way with exclusive access to Shopify's Build Black Community — a place to network with other successful Black entrepreneurs also using Shopify for their business.
African American consumers boast $1.5 trillion in buying power, and the Shopify partnership is giving those dollars space to flourish. With more than 5,000 products available for purchase in kids, beauty, home decor, food & beverage, etc., over 100 brand partners on the site and thousands of Black-owned brands on the waiting list to join the growing platform daily, brands that are powered by Shopify qualify to plug into an expanded audience to reach more customers they might not have otherwise accessed.
"It's your business. Grow all out," said Steve Canal, co-founder, head of strategic partnerships and business development, FLOURYSH. "Scale, sell and tell the world about your brand. Shopify is the easiest way to design an online store and FLOURYSH is the best place to flourish. It's simple. Sign up, build a beautiful website and grow your business."
"We don't do it for the internet," said Enitan Bereola II, co-founder, creative director, FLOURYSH. "We do it for the community. We are the consumers we serve. Supporting Black-owned businesses has been ingrained in our DNA. We want to bring light to the amount of Black-owned brands that are out there doing it right with quality and great customer service. Shopify tastefully supports the vision."
In addition to community and an elevated profile online, brands who join the Shopify platform through FLOURYSH will have access to strategic partnerships, exclusive networking opportunities and potential media exposure.
Consumers also have direct access to brands' products and can make purchases on flourysh.com.
Those interested in signing up for Shopify to build your business, visit Shopify here http://shopify.com/flourysh. To learn more about FLOURYSH, visit http://flourysh.com.
About FLOURYSH
FLOURYSH is a community-driven marketplace designed to foster the discovery and growth of Black-owned businesses by introducing consumers to new brands through storytelling. To learn more about FLOURYSH and to be added to the newsletter to receive frequent updates, visit http://flourysh.com.
Media Contact
Steve Canal, Flourysh Inc, 1 6782329518, steve@flourysh.com
SOURCE Flourysh Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.