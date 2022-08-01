FLOURYSH, a Premier Marketplace to Discover Black Brands, Partners with Shopify to Elevate 1 Million Black-Owned Businesses

To begin National Black Business Month, FLOURYSH, the online marketplace that helps Black-owned brands get discovered and scale their business, announces a unique partnership with Shopify to elevate 1 million Black-owned businesses.

ATLANTA, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black cultural influence on the world is undeniable, yet Black brands and small business owners are often overlooked and undervalued. Approximately 4.3 percent of the 22.2 million businesses in the U.S. are Black-owned, and less than 1 percent are generating a median profit margin greater than 20 percent. A common setback for aspiring entrepreneurs is a lack of access to information that could propel their ideas. To begin National Black Business Month, FLOURYSH, the online marketplace that helps Black-owned brands get discovered and scale their business, announces a unique partnership with Shopify to elevate 1 million Black-owned businesses.

Along with access to capital, the rapid influx of new brands has produced massive hyper-fragmentation within retail eCommerce. Industry verticals consist of thousands of products in an ever-changing market where online shoppers have options. Consumers need a better method to discover new products and shop across Direct To Consumer (DTC) brands, while Black founders need sustainable resources, education and true support. The FLOURYSH x Shopify partnership levels the playing field to include a 120-day free trial, not the usual 14 days. The connection comes with 4 months of educational programming, tools and expert tips to reach the right shoppers, plus support every step of the way with exclusive access to Shopify's Build Black Community — a place to network with other successful Black entrepreneurs also using Shopify for their business.

African American consumers boast $1.5 trillion in buying power, and the Shopify partnership is giving those dollars space to flourish. With more than 5,000 products available for purchase in kids, beauty, home decor, food & beverage, etc., over 100 brand partners on the site and thousands of Black-owned brands on the waiting list to join the growing platform daily, brands that are powered by Shopify qualify to plug into an expanded audience to reach more customers they might not have otherwise accessed.

"It's your business. Grow all out," said Steve Canal, co-founder, head of strategic partnerships and business development, FLOURYSH. "Scale, sell and tell the world about your brand. Shopify is the easiest way to design an online store and FLOURYSH is the best place to flourish. It's simple. Sign up, build a beautiful website and grow your business."

"We don't do it for the internet," said Enitan Bereola II, co-founder, creative director, FLOURYSH. "We do it for the community. We are the consumers we serve. Supporting Black-owned businesses has been ingrained in our DNA. We want to bring light to the amount of Black-owned brands that are out there doing it right with quality and great customer service. Shopify tastefully supports the vision."

In addition to community and an elevated profile online, brands who join the Shopify platform through FLOURYSH will have access to strategic partnerships, exclusive networking opportunities and potential media exposure.

Consumers also have direct access to brands' products and can make purchases on flourysh.com.

Those interested in signing up for Shopify to build your business, visit Shopify here http://shopify.com/flourysh. To learn more about FLOURYSH, visit http://flourysh.com.

About FLOURYSH

FLOURYSH is a community-driven marketplace designed to foster the discovery and growth of Black-owned businesses by introducing consumers to new brands through storytelling. To learn more about FLOURYSH and to be added to the newsletter to receive frequent updates, visit http://flourysh.com.

Media Contact

Steve Canal, Flourysh Inc, 1 6782329518, steve@flourysh.com

SOURCE Flourysh Inc