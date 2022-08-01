GoDocs and The Mortgage Office Announce New Integration That Will Revolutionize Loan Processing for Private Lenders

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs and Applied Business Software, makers of The Mortgage Office (TMO), the leader in private lending software, are proud to unveil an industry redefining integration that will provide an end-to-end, single-system solution for processing commercial loans. Companies that have struggled to keep up with demand will be able to process hundreds of more loans per month and operate at scale without adding resources.

Both GoDocs and TMO have been working to leverage the digital transformation to provide enterprise-class lending solutions for high-volume lenders. This partnership and integration represent a giant leap forward for the industry at a crucial time when lenders have not been able to keep pace with demand. Moving forward, lenders can process loans through one platform with just a few clicks while also improving commercial loan document strength.

For decades, TMO has been a leader in providing innovative software solutions to help manage any size and volume of loans. The company's dedication to providing excellent customer service while also pushing the industry into the future aligns perfectly with GoDocs' own vision, making this a natural partnership. Both lenders and borrowers are now positioned to reap the benefits of these two juggernauts joining forces.

"We are thrilled about this integration that will bring efficiency and scalability to the way our customers draw their Commercial documents. Our goal is to streamline processes and provide our customers with world class seamless operations and this GoDocs integration speaks to our level of commitment to our customers doing commercial loans", said Carlos Nodarse, Applied Business Software, CEO.

At the same time, GoDocs has been changing the lending landscape with automated documentation solutions ensuring every application is complete, compliant, and accurate. The sharpest legal minds in the country are behind GoDocs and have worked to develop a system that supports all loan types across all 50 states. As a result, loans can be processed at an unprecedented speed while also improving document strength and supporting the needs of enterprise-level lenders.

By integrating both platforms, users now have access to an end-to-end solution that will produce complete and compliant loan documents in a matter of minutes. Utilizing the loan information into the TMO platform, just one click will prepare the closing documents without having to be redirected out of TMO. The entire process will be expedited at a speed that was unimaginable not too long ago.

"GoDocs has experienced some exciting milestones over the past couple of years," said CEO Steve Butler, "but this partnership with TMO truly stands out as something special that marks a sea change for the entire industry. Intelligent, technology-driven solutions are replacing antiquated systems in a way that benefits both lenders and borrowers and there won't be any going back."

With a national housing shortage, housing costs have skyrocketed and people across the country are left searching for affordable housing. This latest integration from GoDocs and TMO is answering the call for help with a solution that will benefit borrowers, lenders, builders, and developers across the country. By significantly reducing the costs related to document generation and making the entire loan process more efficient, important parties will be empowered with the funds they need to accelerate construction projects and ultimately reduce housing prices.

There has long been a need to improve the lending process and GoDocs and TMO have answered the call with this latest integration. Commercial mortgage professionals will be the first to experience the benefits, but the trickle-down effect will be far-reaching as developers are able to take swift action on projects that support their communities. This next-generation partnership has set into motion real and meaningful changes that will go well beyond the lending industry.

About GoDocs

GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers a next-generation software platform for banks, credit unions, and private lenders that creates a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. The first and only purely SaaS system for automated loan document generation, GoDocs provides lenders with a pay-as-you-go digital solution that requires no training to use. The company has the #1 NPS customer satisfaction score in the industry and is trusted by industry-leading banks as well as community banks, Federal and local credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. GoDocs is proud to back its solutions with 100% onshore support.

About Applied Business Software

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability, and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, always keeping it ahead of the curve with ever-changing technology, and compliant with rules and regulations that affect the industry. It offers a SaaS concurrent license model that addresses the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

GoDocs Media Contact

Virginia Bush

VP of Marketing

GoDocs

949.274.7907

341675@email4pr.com

Applied Business Software, Inc., Media Contacts

Elizabeth Morales

Chief Marketing Officer

(800) 833-3343

341675@email4pr.com

www.themortgageoffice.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godocs-and-the-mortgage-office-announce-new-integration-that-will-revolutionize-loan-processing-for-private-lenders-301596889.html

SOURCE GoDocs