The ChannelPro Network Announces Results of the Annual Readers' Choice Awards

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelPro is proud to announce its 2022 Readers' Choice Award winners.

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and The ChannelPro Network were invited to participate in the IT channel's only SMB-focused Readers' Choice Awards by casting their votes via the publication's website for the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services, or programs in the channel today.

For each of the categories, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles, and budgets of their small and midsize business clients, as well as those that best serve their own partner organizations.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, was fielded from March 18 to May 20, 2022, and drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

"ChannelPro readers are very discerning, and their recognition of the brands they rely on and trust to run their businesses and keep their customers safe speaks volumes about the quality of the vendor and solution award winners," says Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "In managed services, cloud computing, security, storage, and more, the Readers' Choice results serve as a beacon for the channel and MSP partners."

This year's Readers' Choice Gold winners include:

ConnectWise – Best RMM, PSA, and quoting vendor

Datto – Best backup and disaster recovery, cloud backup and disaster recovery, and storage hardware

Dell – Best server hardware, desktop hardware, partner program, and more

Fortinet – Best network security vendor

Huntress – Best EDR/XDR vendor and managed security service provider

Ingram Micro – Best RMA offerings, financing options, sales support, and more

"ChannelPro aims to stay apace with technology trends and so we are constantly evolving our Readers' Choice categories," says Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. "Especially since COVID-19's unwelcome arrival in our lives two years ago, more and more of what SMBs do happens in the cloud, which means more and more of what MSPs do for clients is cloud management. Accordingly, we added a brand-new cloud management category to this year's awards." The inaugural medals in that category went to Microsoft, Nerdio, and JumpCloud.

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers' Choice Awards, visit http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com effective August 1, 2022.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. More information is available at http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

