AmpUp Appoints Alex Shartsis as Chief Revenue Officer

Alex Shartsis, CRO, hired to accelerate AmpUp's growth
CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading EV charging software provider, today announced the appointment of Alexander Shartsis as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A technology sales veteran, Shartsis will be responsible for leading AmpUp's sales and partnership organization and driving company growth.
"I'm excited to join the AmpUp team and work with some of the smartest people in clean energy," said Mr. Shartsis. "AmpUp has built an industry leading product and, with their unique pure play software approach, stands to take EV charging to the next level."
Mr. Shartsis is a senior technology sales, partnerships and corporate development leader. Most recently, Mr. Shartsis held the role of Head of Acquisitions at Opendoor, the leading real estate technology company, where he led the acquisition of several technology companies to further Opendoor's mission of making it easy to buy and sell a home.
"We are excited to welcome Alex to the team to help further our mission of being the most deployable and available charging solution in the market" said Tom Sun, CEO and Cofounder of AmpUp. "Alex brings extensive experience in scaling companies with a focus on sales and customer experience. We are excited to welcome Alex to our leadership team to build on our success to date".
Shartsis' appointment as CRO comes shortly after AmpUp's partnership with fleet leader Holman, and paves the way for the company's next phase of growth as a ubiquitous EV charging solution.
AmpUp is the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging operating system that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology makes it easy for businesses and property owners to manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. We enable our customers to achieve their electrification goals faster and easier than they imagined possible. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America and Europe. Key customers include JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Citizens Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.
