Cypress Creek Renewables Acquires 100MW Solar Asset from Carson Power

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired a 100MW transmission project from Carson Power to add to its New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) development portfolio. The project, located near Rochester, NY, is in the early stages of development and is expected to be placed in service in 2026.

Carson Power will continue to co-develop the project, supporting entitlement and community engagement, with Cypress Creek leading principal development, offtake, procurement, and financing responsibilities.

Nationally, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11GW of solar and storage projects to date and has a 15GW solar and storage pipeline. In New York, Cypress Creek has placed over 35 solar energy and energy storage projects into operation and is currently developing an additional 55 distributed generation, utility-scale, and standalone energy storage projects across the state. Most recently, Cypress Creek was awarded a Renewable Energy Certificate from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for its 130MW Bear Ridge project located in Western New York.

"We are incredibly excited to begin our partnership with Carson Power," Marisa Scavo, Director of Development for Cypress Creek, said. "Over the past seven years, we have been committed to powering the clean energy transition in New York State and are looking forward to expanding how we develop and advance solar and energy storage. With this project we will commence a, hopefully long, relationship providing development capital to Carson Power as their business grows and our commitment to New York strengthens."

Emilie Flanagan, CEO of Carson Power echoed the excitement "We are thrilled to kick-off co-development of this 100MW solar project in New York with a partner like Cypress Creek. Their deep expertise in utility-scale development, financing, ownership, and operations in New York will be instrumental to bringing this asset to NTP. We are excited to start the foundation of what we believe will be a great development partnership with Cypress Creek to continue supporting the clean energy transition of the State of New York"

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar and has a 15GW pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business operates and maintains 4GW of solar projects for customers across 19 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit www.ccrenew.com.

About Carson Power

Headquartered in New York City, Carson Power is an Energy Transition developer. With a strong focus on the clean energy transition of the State of New York, it currently has over 100 MW of community solar under development and is now expanding into utility-scale solar, bulk storage and electrical vehicle infrastructure development. For more information about Carson Power, please visit www.carson-power.com .

