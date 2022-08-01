Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market worth $504.8 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market By Product (Bioinformatics Software and Bioinformatics Services), Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD), Microbiology, and Other Applications), End-user (Research and Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, and Others) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global single-cell bioinformatics software and services market is valued at US$ 235.3 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 504.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The single-cell sequencing tool can easily identify and explore differentially expressed genes while generating publication-ready figures. The software offers transcriptional profiling of thousands of individual cells. This level of analysis helps to understand how genes are expressed and quantify and how they vary across thousands of cells within an assorted sample. Detection of genome, transcriptome and other multi-omics of single-Cells is possible with the help of sequencing software. They can display the differences and evolutionary relationships of various cells. The process of sequencing a single-Cell includes isolation, extraction, preparation and sequencing using a next-generation sequencer.

In recent years, single-cell bioinformatics software and services industry experiencing the faster sequencing and analysis development, drug discovery, and disease diagnosis advancements. Companies are interested in investments in the expansions and research of single-Cell sequencing, which will boost the market's progress. Software developers and service providers continuously update their products to be in the flow of modern technology. High capital requirements, lack of expertise and infrastructure and analytical challenges in metabolite analysis will hamper the single-cell bioinformatics software and services market. Lack of spatial-temporal context will also restrain the market growth.

North America and Europe will command the market due to rapid research and advancements in single-cell analysis. Single-Cell RNA sequencing is required in European countries, which will continue in the coming years. A considerable number of healthcare investments, together with increased adoption of IoT technologies in the European region, are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key market players in single-cell bioinformatics software and services industry are Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., BD., PacBio, Fluidigm Corporation, NanoString, Takara Bio Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Partek, Incorporated, Akoya Biosciences, Inc., IsoPlexis, Scipio Bioscience, Scailyte, BioBam Spain, and others.

Key Developments in the market

In Jan 2022 , Illumina signed Co-Development Partnership with SomaLogic, which will Accelerate Next-Generation Sequencing into the Fastest-Growing Area of the Proteomics Market with Ultra-high output, Ultra-high Plexity Workflow.

Illumina signed Co-Development Partnership with SomaLogic, which will Accelerate Next-Generation Sequencing into the Fastest-Growing Area of the Proteomics Market with Ultra-high output, Ultra-high Plexity Workflow. In Jun 2021 , BioBam announced last week the release of OmicsBox 2.0. This new version of BioBam's bioinformatics solution offers a user-friendly data analysis platform that allows researchers to gain biological insights from next-generation sequencing data. The software offers data analysis and functional interpretation of genomic, transcriptomic and metagenomic datasets for industry, academic and governmental research biologists.

BioBam announced last week the release of OmicsBox 2.0. This new version of BioBam's bioinformatics solution offers a user-friendly data analysis platform that allows researchers to gain biological insights from next-generation sequencing data. The software offers data analysis and functional interpretation of genomic, transcriptomic and metagenomic datasets for industry, academic and governmental research biologists. In Sept 2019 , IsoPlexis Announced a partnership with BioStream & IsoLight Expansion into the Japanese Life Science Market. IsoPlexis expanded sales of its single-cell proteomic analysis platform, IsoLight and IsoCode Chip, to the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets in Japan .

IsoPlexis Announced a partnership with BioStream & IsoLight Expansion into the Japanese Life Science Market. IsoPlexis expanded sales of its single-cell proteomic analysis platform, IsoLight and IsoCode Chip, to the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets in . In Oct 2018 , Takara Bio USA Inc. announced the launch of the SMART-Seq® Pro kit for the ICELL8® cx Single-Cell System. This automated single-cell RNA-seq solution lets the scientists simultaneously generate full-length transcriptome data from over 1,500 single-Cells and various sample types.

Market Segments

Global Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Bioinformatics Software

Bioinformatics Services

Global Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

Microbiology

Other Applications

Global Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Research and Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Single-Cell Bioinformatics Software and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global single-cell bioinformatics software and services market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the single-cell bioinformatics software and services market

To analyze the single-cell bioinformatics software and services market drivers and challenges

To get information on the single-cell bioinformatics software and services market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the single-cell bioinformatics software and services industry

