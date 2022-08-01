Disrupting Online Music Education With Real Brave Audio's Daniel Powers Jr.

Disruption Interruption podcast host and veteran communications disruptor Karla Jo Helms interviews Daniel Powers Jr., founder of Real Brave Audio, and uncovers how Powers is disrupting online music education.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pandemic has forever changed how people learn. A recent estimate cites that the current number of home-educated children now exceeds 8 million.¹ In addition to forcing many students into a home-based education, the pandemic has also spurred the use of e-learning tools for adults.

In fact, the worldwide e-learning market is predicted to reach a value of $325 billion in 2025, nearly doubling in value in the matter of a single decade.² What was born out of necessity is also proving to be beneficial, with studies showing that e-learning increases learning retention rates by between 25% and 60%, contrasted starkly against traditional learning retention rates of only 8-10%.³

Enter Real Brave Audio's founder Daniel Powers Jr., who is 20 years. Now, he aims to revolutionize how students learn online, taking a creative approach to centralizing the learning process.

In this insightful interview, Powers explains:

To differentiate, one's business model must be unique. Even in a crowded market, such as music instruction, one must find an opportunity to stand out and offer a better experience.

The road to riches is often paved with punches to the face. Innovators and disruptors don't allow this to stop them but rather press forward to success.

The pandemic altered how we learn forever. For the disruptors, this change can hold a wealth of opportunity.

The unique platform designed for Real Brave Audio is allowing students to document their progress, providing a visible learning path. This is helping create a unique experience that empowers students to drive their own learning forward.

A key differentiator for Real Brave Audio has been finding a way to centralize the learning process into a single platform. While there are countless online education systems, most rely upon additional technology to power the learning experience. In contrast, the Real Brave Audio platform has created a cohesive and all-encompassing experience for both students and teachers.

Mirroring his own journey into music, Powers wanted to design a space where students could learn through the process of recording their own practice. Often, the most innovative ideas are born from one's own experience.

Disruption Interruption is the only podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor.

KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist toward success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen or another is brutally rejected. As alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help get companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Daniel Powers Jr.:

Daniel Powers Jr. has spent the better part of the past 20 years inspiring, motivating, and coaching thousands of students and hundreds of employees to pursue education through his programs at Real Brave & After School Rocks. Since the start of the pandemic, he has pivoted his business model online with Real Brave (powered by PracticePad), a video conferencing suite, lesson scheduler, and lesson tracking system all in one.

