CobbleStone® Recognized as High Performer in The G2 Grid® Report for Contract Management, Summer 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is pleased to announce its recognition as a "High Performer" in the summer 2022 G2 Grid Report for Contract Management for the power of its industry-leading contract management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight.
G2 is a trusted technology marketplace where organizations can discover, evaluate, and manage the software solutions they need to get ahead.
G2 recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight's outstanding achievements on the G2 platform as they pertain to contract management software, including CobbleStone's approval process and contract attachments features.
"We are pleased to be named a High Performer in The G2 Grid Report for Contract Management this year for the strength of our end-to-end contract and eProcurement solution," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality contract management experience for our customers. We constantly expand our product's user experience, attesting to this remarkable contract software recognition."
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo. For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, (866) 330-0056, Marketing@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
