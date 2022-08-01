WorkFaith Launches WorkFaith Now

Workforce Development Non-Profit Introduces New Online Learning Platform
HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today WorkFaith announced WorkFaith Now, a new online learning platform for job seekers and employees. WorkFaith Now offers self-paced job readiness and career development courses at no cost to both individuals looking for work and staffing agencies who want to upskill their clients.
"WorkFaith Now is a transformative digital platform that gives 24/7 access to faith-based training and coaching opportunities. No longer is time or transportation a barrier for those who need immediate access to critical job resources," says Nick Hardy, Chief Program Officer at WorkFaith.
"When you access WorkFaith Now, you can expect to receive essential job training skills that have helped thousands of individuals obtain employment over the years. WorkFaith is an industry leader in workforce development, and has a vetted process that caters to individuals looking for long-term employment."
Features of WorkFaith Now include:
- 24/7 access from a smart device
- Engaging on-demand content
- No cost to the user
WorkFaith Now will be available starting August 1. For more information on WorkFaith Now, visit workfaithnow.org.
About WorkFaith: WorkFaith is a 501 c(3) organization that provides faith-based training and coaching for anyone who desires long-term employment. WorkFaith has helped thousands of people find work and achieve long-term success for over 16 years. For more information on WorkFaith, please visit workfaith.org.
Daniel Park
WorkFaith
713-984-9611
dpark@workfaith.org
SOURCE WorkFaith
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.