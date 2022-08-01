Kylie Minogue releases a recreation of her hit fragrance Darling in the US

The reimagined fragrance is a modern take on the classic
NEW YORK, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylie Minogue and Scent Beauty Inc. announce the United States relaunch of Kylie Minogue Darling Eau de Parfum, her signature fragrance on ScentBeauty.com and in key retailers today after successfully relaunching in countries including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Australia earlier this year. Kylie Minogue Darling Eau de Parfum is a modern, longer-lasting version of Darling, that beautifully recreates the iconic and beloved original fragrance.
The original Darling was launched to great success in 2006 and with Kylie's enduring star power, it is no surprise that Darling is making a comeback. Firmenich Perfumer Ilias Eremendis captured the beauty of the original scent architecture but in a modern, vegan formula. Darling is a floral fragrance as thrilling as the pop darling who inspired it with playfully luscious top notes of passionfruit, freesia and lychee, a soaring floral heart of lily and boronia flower and a warm, lingering dry down of sandalwood, amber wood and vanilla.
As for the relaunch of her signature fragrance, Kylie remarks, "Darling holds a very special place in my heart. It is such a joy to share this beautiful scent with my fans once more."
Darling's bottle and pack design reimagine the original through a modern lens: a shimmery pink, sleek bottle, with a lace-textured cap and all the glamour of the original. Darling has been reimagined to be modern, floral, and simply irresistible not unlike Kylie Minogue herself.
Scent Beauty Inc.'s, CEO, Stephen Mormoris shares, "The original launch of Darling was a momentous occasion in the fragrance world. Kylie connected deeply with her fans and customers and it was a global success. This time around is no different, Kylie is a timeless beauty, sharing a timeless scent. We are thrilled to be re-releasing this classic with a modern twist into the market."
Kylie Minogue Darling is available online at ScentBeauty.com in 8 ml, 30 ml and 75 ml, where you have the option to order a discovery size and get a coupon for $10 off the full-size bottle.
Since The Loco-motion topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia, Kylie has sold over 80 million records, achieved 34 top tens and 7 number ones. In 2008, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Kylie an OBE for her services to music. In the same year she was awarded the highest cultural honour in France, chevalier dans l'odre des Arts et des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture. As well as these prestigious accolades, Kylie has a Grammy, three BRIT Awards and 17 ARIAs. In 2011 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2019 received an Officer of the Order of Australia Award (AO).
In 2019, Kylie set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9m people tuning in. With her latest studio album "DISCO" reaching Number 1 in the UK's Official Charts, Kylie has become the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.
Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com.
Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability and ease of shopping from home.
SOURCE Scent Beauty
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
