Girls Inc. of San Diego Recognizes Maritza Diaz, Kim Folsom and Janessa Goldbeck at SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 28, Girls Inc. of San Diego will host its second annual SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event. Business and community leaders throughout San Diego County will come together in person to honor three extraordinary women who have made standout contributions in the fields of technology, finance and government, as well as a commitment to making an impact on women and girls.
"Protecting and advancing women's rights has never been more critical," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego. "We are proud to highlight these female change-makers as they continue to redefine leadership and make pathways for our future generation of girls."
We are privileged to recognize the following trailblazers who are paving the way for the next generation of girls:
- Maritza Diaz, CEO of ITJ, enabling companies to create software centers of excellence in Mexico.
- Kim Folsom, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Founders First Capital Partners, bridging the funding and economic gap for diverse founder-led businesses.
- Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation and a Marine Corps veteran, empowering military veterans to become civic leaders and policy advocates as they continue their service at home.
The featured guest emcee will be Keristen Holmes of CBS 8. The outdoor event will take place on September 28 from 6-8 pm PDT at the Farmer & The Seahorse in San Diego. Libations, light bites and lawn games will be offered, and the event will conclude with a live panel discussion featuring all three women.
To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit: https://sheleads2022.eventbrite.com/
About Girls Inc. of San Diego County
Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.
For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.
Media Contact:
Sandra Ainslie
619-886-2090
info@girlsincsd.org
SOURCE Girls Inc. of San Diego County
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.