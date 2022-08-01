Herzing University's School of Nursing Opens in Support of Solving the Industry's Continuing Talent Shortage

New "End-To-End" Nursing Program Now Available to Students
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, a private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, today announced the launch of the Herzing University School of Nursing. Intended to give students an end-to-end educational pathway to a variety of nursing specializations, the School of Nursing will allow students of all backgrounds and experience levels to access the education, skills training and career search resources needed to pursue their chosen field of interest.
At a time where talent is a critical and finite resource —13 million nurses will be needed worldwide over the next decade to fill the high demand for healthcare professionals — the many accredited programs within the School of Nursing will attract a new generation of dedicated, enthusiastic healthcare workers while providing the current workforce with access to new skills and more opportunity for career progression.
"With the nursing shortage, the types of in-demand nursing programs that we offer are more valuable than ever. Our educational pathways, including our hybrid and online paths, provide more ways for both current nursing professionals and those interested in entering the healthcare sector to quickly enroll, obtain the necessary skills and then enter into a new or expanded career where they can then help their local community. We believe that the Herzing University School of Nursing can deliver a degree and a career path to any current or future healthcare worker," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University.
Since the start of Herzing University's inaugural nursing program, more than 8,000 graduates have earned a nursing degree. Current degree programs within the School of Nursing include:
- Doctor of Nursing Practice
- Post Master's Certificates
- Master's Degree in Nursing
- Bachelor's Degree in Nursing
- Associate Degree in Nursing
- Practical Nursing Diploma
The School of Nursing's launch also helps to solidify the role Herzing graduates can have in their own communities by reentering the workforce to assist those from similar backgrounds. Findings have shown that nurses from minority backgrounds represent only 16.8% of the registered nurse (RN) workforce but make up more than a third of the U.S. population.i In 2021, 52% of nursing students enrolled at Herzing were a minority.
"At Herzing, we strive to provide a quality nursing education that prepares every student across any background to support their community's healthcare system and become role models for those that live in the communities they represent," said Renee Herzing. "We are well aware of the effects of the healthcare worker shortage, but also very well aware of the impact any one healthcare worker can have on their patient and their patient's loved ones. This is why the launch of the Herzing University School of Nursing is needed now more than ever."
Herzing University has more than 50 online degree programs in healthcare, technology, business and public safety, and is located on 10 ground campuses nationwide. For more information on Herzing University's new nursing program, visit www.herzing.edu.
About Herzing University
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, Herzing has more than 40,000 graduates and offers a span of doctoral, master's, bachelor's, associate and diploma degree programs. Fields of study include nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business and public safety. The Herzing School of Nursing offers online and on-campus programs from entry-level practical nursing to the terminal degree, the Doctor of Nursing Practice. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.
i Phillips, Janice M, PhD, RN, FAAN and Malone, Beverly, PhD, RN, FAAN, "Increasing Racial/Ethnic Diversity in Nursing to Reduce Health Disparities and Achieve Health Equity," Public Health Reports, 2014 Jan-Feb. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3863700
Media Contact:
Brett Gerrish
CBD Marketing
bgerrish@cbdmarketing.com
517.899.7795
SOURCE Herzing University
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.