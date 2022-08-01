The Academy of Management announces its 82nd Annual Meeting, themed "Creating a Better World Together," bringing global scholars together to form research-based solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Media are invited to attend in-person in Seattle, Washington or remotely via live and recorded sessions and to engage with AOM scholars for reporting purposes. Most sessions will recorded and available after the conference for on demand viewing. Contact press@aom.org to obtain press passes.

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Management (AOM), the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, announced the details of its 82nd Annual Meeting.

The meeting will feature a hybrid experience of in-person sessions in Seattle, WA, and online sessions through the virtual Annual Meeting platform spanning 4-10 August 2022.

The conference, themed Creating a Better World Together, features top global management and organization scholars who will share their expertise, experience, and research-based insights across 2,000+ sessions to inform today's most important issues impacting the workplace and organizations.

Specifically, the sessions will evaluate the role of business organizations, managers, and stakeholders in tackling societal challenges such as the future of work, leadership strategies and impact, gender and racial equality in the workplace, careers and technology (AI, IoT, etc.) and the workplace, and many more related topics.

The world has changed dramatically since our last in-person Annual Meeting in 2019.

Sharon A. Alvarez, AOM Vice President and Program Chair from University of Pittsburgh

Throughout the pandemic, AOM has provided vital insights that informed its impact on the workplace at large. Now, it is time to inform the future with research-based solutions. This Annual Meeting will use the power of AOM's collective scholars and their research to prescribe solutions to positively shape the future of work together.

About the 82nd AOM Annual Meeting

The AOM Annual Meeting is the premier global management science conference, drawing more than 9,500 management researchers and leaders in academia from more than 100 countries around the world.

The hybrid format of the Annual Meeting features 2,000+ sessions and provides aspects of both a virtual and an in-person meeting including:

Access to 2,000+ in-person, virtual, and hybrid sessions

Access to on-demand and recorded sessions, abstracts, and supplemental material through 31 December 2022

Access to the AOM Career Fair which will be held both virtually and in-person

Live Q&A and networking for all attendees

Over 30 different journal sessions, including 'Reviewer Workshops', 'Publishing in' sessions, and meetings around academic fundamentals such as writing, developing, and publishing research in the field of management

Visit the Academy of Management Annual Meeting website for more information.

Media may request complimentary copies of all presented research, access to sessions and interviews with the authors by contacting press@aom.org.

Notable presentation and research topics featured:

AOM President Herman Aguinis will broadcast his presidential address on 7 August from 09:00-10:30 PDT (GMT/UTC-7), which includes an overview of the Annual Meeting Theme and award presentations to honor recipients of All Academy Awards.

AOM Scholars On...Measuring Real World Impact of Scholarly Research

AOM will be holding its fifth AOM Subject Matter Expert (SME) panel at the Annual Meeting on 8 August from 10:00-11:00 PDT (GMT/UTC-7). The panel, titled AOM Scholars On…Measuring Real World Impact of Scholarly Research, will answer the question: how are academic scholars turning their insights and career work into solutions for society's problems? It will feature distinguished AOM Scholars including Jean Bartunek of Boston College, Usha Haley of Wichita State University, Carol Kulik of University of South Australia, and Leon Prieto of Clayton State University.

Additional sessions of note within the following topic categories:

The Future of Work

Leadership

Employee Well-Being

Workplace Technology

Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Issues

About the Academy of Management

The Academy of Management is the largest global association devoted to management and organization research, with 20,000 members from more than 120 countries across six continents. In addition to Insights, an online magazine with easy-to-read, evidence-based research for managers and business leaders, AOM publishes six top-rated journals with the most authoritative and diverse management research findings. For more information, visit www.aom.org.

