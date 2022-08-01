Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies in Minnesota

The addition of edibles to Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for greater choices for certified cannabis patients

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") GDNS GDNSF, a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the addition of cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota, in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

The addition of edibles, including gummies with cannabis, into Minnesota's medical cannabis program offers an additional and sought-after delivery method for patients.

"Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for people with a variety of different medical diagnoses to seek relief using medical cannabis," said Kyle Kingsley, M.D., Goodness Growth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The more options we are able to offer our patients, the better we are able to meet their different medical needs. And patients can rest assured that our gummies, like all of our products, are tested by licensed, independent quality assurance laboratories to ensure they meet strict standards for purity, potency and quality."

Vireo's gummies are designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis patients. At launch, the gummies are available in 10mg THC formulations and in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple and Oxnard Strawberry flavors. An additional formulation, with equal amounts of THC and CBD and in Alfonso Mango flavor, is expected to follow. Vireo gummies are available in all eight of the Company's Green Goods® dispensaries in Minnesota.

The launch of Vireo gummies in Minnesota comes after the Company's launch of edible gummies and chews under the HiColor™ brand in Maryland in late 2021, where it has since expanded to include seasonal flavors and new formulations, and the expansion of HiColor™ brand to the New York market in June 2022.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

