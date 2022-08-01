Lilt Awarded 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Award For Innovation Technology

The Leading Global Experience Platform Named Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group for Second Year in a Row
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Lilt, the leading global experience platform, Product of the Year for User Experience Optimization in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Lilt manages a network of 5,000 professional translators and equips them with the Lilt Platform, which uses artificial intelligence to help them work five times faster than other translation tools. While many systems used for translation require periodic training and retraining, Lilt's AI system trains in real-time, making translators significantly faster, reducing costs, and increasing translation quality.
"Our artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies enable our customers to better connect with their users around the world by providing them with exceptional, multilingual global experiences," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We're proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for this accomplishment."
Lilt presents a transformational application of artificial intelligence in localization, an industry that touches every global (and globally-aspiring) enterprise around the world and is ripe for disruption. Lilt's solutions enable enterprises to identify and close global experience gaps, analyze their performance, and align their entire organization around better serving their global customers.
"We are proud to reward and recognize Lilt for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the leading global experience platform, enabling organizations to build and deliver multilingual experiences at scale across every step of the global customer journey through its translation technology and services. The Lilt Platform uses AI and automation to make the localization process faster, better, and simpler, bringing human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, Emerson, UIPath, and Canva everything they need to scale their global experience programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
SOURCE Lilt
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.