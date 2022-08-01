The Fresh Market Celebrates 365 Days of Video-Driven Digital Transformation with Firework

The fresh-focused specialty food retailer recently surpassed 365 days of total watch time for its Firework-enabled livestream and short-form shoppable video content

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty food retailer, The Fresh Market (TFM), and leading live commerce and short-form, shoppable video platform, Firework , jointly announced today the passage of a major milestone in their ongoing partnership to bring next-generation customer experiences to the online grocery shopping space. Earlier this quarter, The Fresh Market surpassed 365 days of total watch time for its Firework-enabled video content — including all short-form, shoppable video and live commerce content across the company's owned media channels.

Since first implementing Firework's video-driven customer experience platform, The Fresh Market has seen rapid, double-digit growth across a variety of key performance indicators, including:

+97% conversion rate for Firework videos on TheFreshMarket.com vs. site-wide average since launch

+47% click-through rate for dedicated Firework emails vs. overall email click-through rate pre-launch

Double-digit increase in click-through rate and ad recall on Facebook posts featuring Firework video vs. those without

"A differentiated customer experience has been integral to The Fresh Market's identity since our founding," said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "With Firework, we've finally been able to replicate those premium customer experiences in the digital sphere — and based on the response from our customers, it has been a resounding success. What we've been able to accomplish with Firework in such a short period of time has been nothing short of transformative."

The Fresh Market first selected Firework for its digital transformation initiative in Q4 2021, with the stated goal of extending its brand's reach and appeal to next-generation consumers, and cementing its position as an industry leader in the digital-first era.

On the road to this historic milestone, TFM hosted a hugely successful livestream sales event, which showcased its new Palm Beach Gardens, FL location and outperformed industry averages in a variety of key performance indicators — including an 8x increase in live engagement rates, and 3x increase in product click-thru rates (compared to eMarketer industry averages ). Perhaps most notably, the fully-managed, Firework livestream — hosted on TFM's owned and operated web property — attracted 4.8x more viewers than the event's social media simulcast.

"Video is the new lingua franca of next-generation digital consumers," said Jason Holland, President and Chief Business Officer for Firework. "With Firework, forward-looking brands like The Fresh Market are able to translate their own identity and messaging into this new, universal language with the fluency, ease, and authenticity that resonate with these audiences and keep them engaged."

