MCDERMOTT LAUNCHES POST-ROE RESOURCE CENTER

Multidisciplinary Team Provides Guidance and Actionable Strategies to Address Uncertainties in an Evolving Landscape
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery launched its new online Post-Roe Resource Center as the next step in its ongoing cross-practice efforts to help clients navigate the widespread legal uncertainties concerning the delivery of reproductive and family planning services, as well as the provision of reproductive and family planning benefits following the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision by the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade.
The Resource Center brings together the multidisciplinary skills and experience of more than 40 McDermott lawyers at the forefront of monitoring the evolving landscape and analyzing the ruling's broad impact on US organizations. Leveraging the long-standing reproductive health/women's initiative within the Firm's top-ranked Healthcare Practice Group, McDermott assembled this team of lawyers in early May, weeks before the Dobbs decision was issued. The team includes lawyers who counsel clients on healthcare regulatory compliance, employee benefits, employment, privacy and cybersecurity, and healthcare litigation and enforcement defense.
"Overturning Roe has triggered widespread legal uncertainty, and our team has been navigating clients across industries through these tremendous uncertainties for months now, providing counsel on the myriad challenges they are now facing, including a wide array of compliance and risk mitigation issues," said McDermott partner and team co-chair David Quinn Gacioch, who focuses his practice on healthcare litigation and enforcement defense.
"McDermott has long been actively counseling clients on issues related reproductive health, and it was a natural extension of that effort to gather all of our cross-practice resources into one place for our clients," said McDermott partner and team co-chair Stacey L. Callaghan, who regularly counsels healthcare entities on transactional, regulatory and compliance issues. "This Resource Center reflects that result." Stacey also co-leads McDermott's Women's Digital Health Initiative.
"The Dobbs decision has forced companies across all industries to immediately evaluate whether and how to offer reproductive health and family planning services and benefits," said team co-chair Sarah G. Raaii, who focuses her practice on healthcare benefits. "Our team is uniquely well-equipped to counsel companies on the numerous legal issues that impact any organization with offices in multiple states."
The Resource Center is a one-stop location for the most up-to-date thought leadership on key issues such as evolving state-by-state regulations, care coordination, employee benefits, enforcement and litigation, data rights and privacy, telehealth, government strategies, pharmacy-specific implications and workforce management. Information currently available on the Resource Center includes the following:
- Map: View the current landscape of abortion bans by state
- Checklist: Post-Roe Risk Mitigation Checklist
- Articles:
- Navigating Data Privacy Questions Post-Dobbs (July 8, 2022)
- The Overturning of Roe v. Wade (June 24, 2022)
- Preparing for the Demise of Roe v. Wade and the Criminalization of Abortion in Some US States: Practical Considerations for a Post-Roe World (June 14, 2022)
- Employers Explore Abortion Coverage Continuation (May 31, 2022)
- Webinars:
- Post-Roe Implications for Plan Sponsors (August 9, 2022)
- The Overturning of Roe v. Wade (June 29, 2022)
- Preparing for the Likely Overturning of Roe v. Wade (June 22, 2022)
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.
