Stream and T-Systems Partner to Empower Advanced Hybrid Cloud Architecture

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems . T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations across the globe, chose Stream Data Centers' Houston campus in the Woodlands to host customers and help deliver innovative cloud operation services both locally and globally.

As part of Deutsche Telekom Group (DT), T-Systems is a leading digital and cloud services provider, offering world-class service while supporting local and global customers by extending its global portfolio, expertise, and operational capabilities. Led by its dedication to providing transformative ICT solutions, the company today has nearly 100 managed data centers, 56,800 open system servers, and more than three million managed SAP users. While expanding its newest hybrid cloud platform, T-Systems found that it needed a strategically-located data center that could cater to its architecture's high-density demands as well as the company's own ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) goals.

"Our mission is to provide the best solutions to our customers, with the right partners, using state-of-the-art technology," states Mauro Guzelotto, Head of Cloud Services for T-Systems. "It was in the spirit of that mission that we decided to partner with Stream, and we are very excited about the value and possibilities that Stream brings to the table. Another key element of our decision was sustainability, and I am confident that our decision to partner with Stream will contribute to our sustainability strategy by helping us be more energy efficient."

After a rigorous RFP process, Stream and its Houston campus were selected for a host of reasons, including the location's advantageous geographical setting, Stream's ability to meet sustainability goals with its energy procurement and operational expertise, and additional strategic service offerings including high-density capabilities.

The Houston I facility in the Woodlands is located outside of the 500-year floodplain and has 185 mph wind ratings with an uplift-rated building and equipment yard. These aspects have enabled this facility to offer 100% power and cooling uptime for the last 8 consecutive years — even standing strong against 1,000-year storms like Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri. It is also connected to a separate power grid from T-Systems' core facility, which allows for added redundancy. As a secondary site, Stream's campus offered superior benefits and assurance against downtime.

Stream also enabled T-Systems to benefit from a partnership with Megaport, enriching its public cloud connections and further enabling the delivery of a robust hybrid cloud platform. T-Systems' tailored cooling and power-per-rack demands could also be easily met with Stream's large rooms, 3-foot raised floors and tall ceilings, which help the ambient temperature remain easily controlled even for high-density deployments. Furthermore, T-Systems' multi-stage goals for sustainability across its operations (with an ultimate goal of fully eliminating its carbon footprint) are empowered by this facility's LEED certification and the Stream team's insights into strategic energy procurement and efficient usage.

"With this symbiotic partnership in place, Houston-area customers can enjoy T-Systems' leading suite of IT service offerings and leverage their innovative platforms to further their own digital transformation initiatives," states Chad Rodriguez, Vice President of Network and Cloud at Stream Data Centers. "Being selected by a global leader like T-Systems is a great testament to Stream's Woodlands facility and team members."

"The partnership between T-Systems North America and Stream Data Centers allows our joint existing and future customers to travel their cloud journeys with the certainty that availability, reliability, sustainability, and security are managed by two of the most relevant IT and DC experts in the market," comments Cesar Martinez, Managing Director for T-Systems in North America.

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 23 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a large national full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Stream's environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, actions and contributions support our communities and environments while engaging a wide range of diverse perspectives.

