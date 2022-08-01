"A STAGE OF TWILIGHT," starring Karen Allen & William Sadler Announce Its Global Premiere at the 2022 Woods Hole Film Festival

Announcement Includes A First Look at the Trailer for the Cardinal Flix Film
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of their indie hit "Life After You," which was released to national audiences in April through Freestyle Digital Media, Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long, principals of Cardinal Flix (CFI), the New York-based company that specializes in independent films are pleased to announce that "A Stage of Twilight," starring Karen Allen and William Sadler will mark its world premiere at the Woods Hole Film Festival, on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30PM. The film is currently slated to screen in several upcoming festivals during 2022 and is scheduled to be released in 2023.
Actors Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Starman) and William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption, Die Hard 2) headline the film which was shot in New Milford, CT in 2021.
"Cora," (Allen) and "Barry," (Sadler) are a retired couple enjoying life in their 70s when Barry receives fatal news about his health, prompting a challenging decision for them both. His hope for a dignified death proves to be a dispiriting struggle for Cora, especially when "Joey," (Marlon Quijije), a 17- year-old neighbor who acts as a surrogate son to the childless couple, enters the picture.
"Shooting during a pandemic was challenging, for sure. Having the support of a talented and collaborative team of crew and cast was essential," said Writer/Director Sarah T. Schwab. "Karen Allen and William Sadler had extraordinary synergy. I am deeply grateful to have gone through this process with them"
Rounding out the cast are Alfredo Narciso (Demolition), Alexander Flores (The Maze Runner), Yetta Gottesman (Rabbit Hole) and Emily Kratter (Life After You).
About Cardinal Flix, Inc.
Cardinal Flix (CFI) is a production company specializing in independent films with budgets under $2.5MM. Founded by Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long, CFI produces various genres of film with an emphasis on social responsibility. Next up for CFI is "Crybaby Bridge", shooting this September. Logline - After being bullied at school, a pregnant teen's family sets out to move from the city to the countryside, unexpectedly revealing a coveted secret of her past that threatens the fresh start they seek. "Crybaby Bridge" explores the urban legend of a mother and child, but the sinister phenomenon may be more than just folklore. For more information, please see http://www.CardinalFlix.com.
For more information about "A Stage of Twilight," please visit: https://www.astageoftwilightthefilm.com/
Official YouTube Trailer:
https://youtu.be/yf4soVJYFSk
Socials
Instagram: @astageoftwilight
Facebook: @AStageOfTwilight
Twitter: @StageofTwilight
LinkedIn: A Stage of Twilight, LLC
For more information about "Life After You," please visit: https://www.lifeafteryoumovie.com.
