'Frederick Best Places to Work' Winners Receive Awards at In-Person Event Held at the Delaplaine

2022 Nominees Deserve Great Recognition
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Annual Best Places to Work award winners were recognized at a reception at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted, and 5 Frederick businesses proved that during challenging times, they adapted in ways that create a strong work environment for the companies and their employees. People are the heart of Frederick County and it's the businesses that support, encourage and celebrate their people that deserve recognition.
Companies received awards in the primary award categories:
- Small Employer Category (1-10 employees) – New North
- Small to Medium Employer Category (11-30 employees) – Jay Day & The Day Home Team
- Medium to Large Employer Category (31 -50 employees) – Frederick Air
- Large Employer Category (51-200 employees) – A2LA
- Major Employer Category (201+ employees) – Legal & General America
Held in person for the first time in 3 years, this event celebrates businesses that are creating a workplace that values and empowers their employees. As well, winners are highlighted in the August issue of Frederick Magazine.
"Frederick County is a great place to do business," County Executive Jan Gardner said. "Our Best Places to Work awards showcase the innovative ways businesses keep their workforce engaged. Enjoying and even having fun at work adds to a healthy work-life balance and improves our overall high quality of life in Frederick County."
"I congratulate all of these companies for their dedicated, forward-thinking efforts to create a healthy work environment and recognizing the value of putting the people in the organization first. The efforts of these leading companies go beyond just treating employees well. They extend to the families of their employees and the community in which they live. Our thriving business community is at the heart of what makes The City of Frederick such a wonderful place to live, work and play", shared Michael O'Connor, Mayor of The City of Frederick.
About Best Places to Work
In its 20th year, The Best Places to Work campaign is a county-wide program intended to foster efforts to increase quality of life opportunities for Frederick County employees. The 2022 awards program is a partnership among Frederick County Workforce Services, The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit http://www.frederickbestplacestowork.com.
Media Contact
Donna Goff, The City of Frederick/Best Places to Work, 301-600-6360, dgoff@cityoffrederickmd.gov
SOURCE The City of Frederick/Best Places to Work
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.