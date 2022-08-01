'Frederick Best Places to Work' Winners Receive Awards at In-Person Event Held at the Delaplaine

2022 Nominees Deserve Great Recognition

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Annual Best Places to Work award winners were recognized at a reception at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Education Center. Nearly 100 nominations were submitted, and 5 Frederick businesses proved that during challenging times, they adapted in ways that create a strong work environment for the companies and their employees. People are the heart of Frederick County and it's the businesses that support, encourage and celebrate their people that deserve recognition.

Held in person for the first time in 3 years, this event celebrates businesses that are creating a workplace that values and empowers their employees. As well, winners are highlighted in the August issue of Frederick Magazine.

"Frederick County is a great place to do business," County Executive Jan Gardner said. "Our Best Places to Work awards showcase the innovative ways businesses keep their workforce engaged. Enjoying and even having fun at work adds to a healthy work-life balance and improves our overall high quality of life in Frederick County."

"I congratulate all of these companies for their dedicated, forward-thinking efforts to create a healthy work environment and recognizing the value of putting the people in the organization first. The efforts of these leading companies go beyond just treating employees well. They extend to the families of their employees and the community in which they live. Our thriving business community is at the heart of what makes The City of Frederick such a wonderful place to live, work and play", shared Michael O'Connor, Mayor of The City of Frederick.

About Best Places to Work

In its 20th year, The Best Places to Work campaign is a county-wide program intended to foster efforts to increase quality of life opportunities for Frederick County employees. The 2022 awards program is a partnership among Frederick County Workforce Services, The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit http://www.frederickbestplacestowork.com.

