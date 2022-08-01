Leading Fertility Specialist, Dr. Jeffrey Wang, Returns to New York and Neway Fertility

Dr. Jeffery Wang, medical director at Neway Fertility, a recognized expert in reproductive medicine, is now seeing patients at the well-respected clinic.

NEW YORK, Aug.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jefferey Wang had been practicing in Connecticut, primarily at American Fertility Services, and has recently returned to NYC. At Neway Fertility, Dr. Wang and the team utilize innovative techniques and a personalized approach to deliver some of the highest success rates in the country on everything from traditional IVF, natural alternatives like IVM, mild IVF, natural cycle IVF and natural cycle IVF/M to IUI, genetic testing, embryo screening, egg freezing, egg donation and more. Dr. Wang specializes in difficult cases of IVF treatment such as diminished ovarian reserve, endometriosis, recurrent miscarriages, and recurrent embryo transfer failures. He received his medical degree from the University of Florida's College of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University, where he also held a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Dr. Wang strives to provide the very best in compassionate, personalized care and empowers his patients with knowledge so they can become partners in the decision-making process. With a mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Neway Fertility offers innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

"I am thrilled to be back seeing patients at Neway Fertility. Our clinic's passion for excellence continues to set the standard in fertility care," says Dr. Jefferey Wang.

More about Neway Fertility:

Neway Fertility offers a variety of services to help patients on their way to parenthood. The facility is a full-service practice offering a variety of conventional and natural IVF treatments, such as in vitro maturation, fertility preservation, sperm banking, and more. Additionally, they make it all affordable by accepting most health insurance, and for those families not covered by insurance, they offer additional options. The clinic is located at 123 W 79th St. in New York, NY. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.newayfertility.com or call 212-750-3330.

Media Contact

Dr. Jeffery Wang, Neway Fertility, (212) 750-3330, jeff.wang@americanfertility.com

SOURCE Neway Fertility