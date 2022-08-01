ATEN Technology, Inc. Launches New Suite of Secure KVM Switches that Boost Network Security and Safeguard Data Access

New PP v4.0 Secure KVM Switches Ideal for Highly Sensitive Applications in Government, Military, Healthcare, Banking and Other Industries

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced a new suite of secure KVM solutions that are NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership) certified PP v4.0. The switches are ideal for highly sensitive applications that demand isolation between different network security enclaves, such as in government, military, healthcare, banking and many other industries.

Boosting network security and safeguarding data access, ATEN's new line of switches enable operators to control multiple systems using the same set of peripherals (keyboard, mouse, monitor, speaker set, Common Access Card reader, etc.) without compromising real-time data visualization between connected computers of various security classifications.

In addition to the protections inherited from the previous version, such as data path isolation and unidirectional data flow, restricted peripheral connectivity and filtering, user data protection, configurable device filtering and management and always-on tamper-proof design, new features on the PP v4.0 compliant series include:

Video quality up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

Strict audio filtration to protect against audio leakage

Administrative configuration of keyboard/mouse port filtering to reject specific USB HID devices

Secure port switching via pushbutton and Remote Port Selector (RPS) to enhance security – 2XRT-0019G

LED indication to alert of unauthorized connection to USB HID devices

Non-CAC (common access card reader) models available for selection

A total of 32 models are scheduled to be released in succession, with options including 2-port, 4-port and 8-port models, different video interfaces including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI and single/dual displays availabilities for various customer demands.

MSRP ranges from $700-1,800.

Dual Display – 2, 4 & 8 Port Secure KVM:

CS1142D4 / CS1142D4C

CS1142DP4 / CS1142DP4C

CS1142H4 / CS1142H4C

CS1144D4 / CS1144D4C

CS1144DP4 / CS1144DP4C

CS1144H4 / CS1144H4C

CS1148D4 / CS1148D4C

CS1148DP4 / CS1148DP4C

CS1182D4 / CS1182D4C

CS1182DP4 / CS1182DP4C

CS1182H4 / CS1182H4C

CS1184D4 / CS1184D4C

CS1184DP4 / CS1184DP4C

CS1184H4 / CS1184H4C

CS1188D4 / CS1188D4C

CS1188DP4 / CS1188DP4C

D = DVI

DP = DisplayPort

H = HDMI

C = CAC Support / Smart Card Reader Support

"The new ATEN PP v4.0 secure KVM switches are specifically designed to enforce stringent desktop security by keeping sensitive assets isolated while providing advanced user data protection and flexible administrative security management features," said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. "They are suitable for deployment in any industry that needs to handle sensitive, confidential or proprietary information, or implement multi-level security on separate networks, such as government and military agencies like the Department of Defense, healthcare providers, banking and finance institutions and more."

For more information about ATEN's secure KVM solutions, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/product-landing-page/secure-kvm-series/.

Resellers interested in bidding ATEN's secure KVM solutions for identified bids should register the opportunity for special pricing support and margin projection at:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/resources/deal-registration/.

About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, professional audiovisual (Pro AV) and intelligent power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

A technology-first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: http://www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn .

