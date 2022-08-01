Respect My Region Partners With 23 Cannabis Retailers and 30 Strategic Media Sites, Public Relations Agencies, and Influencers For 2nd Annual North American Weed Tour

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect My Region (RMR), a Seattle-based award-winning, media, music, cannabis, and technology company, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with 23 cannabis retailers and 30 media sites, public relations groups, and influencers across North America.
"Each year we aim to work with strategic partners who are active in their local community," said Mitch Pfeifer, Founder and CEO of Respect My Region. "This year, RMR reached out to more than 100 different entities and so far we've established partnerships with 53 various groups. They will all contribute expert local market insight to our platform and provide a true snapshot of what legal cannabis looks like across the map."
"We really try to go above and beyond when it comes to deliverables with our partners," said Joey Brabo, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of Respect My Region. "They all receive a podcast episode, featured article, marketing asset inclusion, plus social media promotions about their brand, cannabis culture, and products in their area."
Retail Partnerships For The 2022 North American Weed Tour:
420 Kingdom Delivery (Bakersfield, CA)
Cape Cod Cannabis (Cape Cod, MA)
Canopy Club (Santa Barbara, CA)
Dockside Cannabis (Seattle, WA)
High West Cannabis (Denver, CO)
ILLA Canna (West Los Angeles, CA)
Jungle Boyz (DTLA, Orange County, San Diego, CA)
Kansas City Cannabis Co. (Kansas City, MO)
LB Collective (Long Beach, CA)
Litco (Downtown Los Angeles, CA)
Market Run Delivery (Santa Ana, CA)
Megan's Organic Market (San Luis Obispo, CA)
Mother Nature's Remedy (Woodland Hills, CA)
Originals (South Central Los Angeles, CA)
Tree Factory (Port Hueneme, CA)
Trippy Hippie (Bellingham, WA)
West Coast Cannabis Club (Palm Desert, CA)
The North American Weed Tour began July 10th and ends on December 15th, 2022.
For more information, visit RespectMyRegion.com/NorthAmericanWeedTour.
10Buds, 40 Tons, 420 Jurist, Adam ILL, AZ Cannabis News, Beard Bros Pharms, Betty Krocker Bakes, BudsFeed, Cannabiscapes, CannabisTalk 101, Cannabis and Movies Club, Elana Cohen Public Relations, Emerald Market, Ganjapreneur, G4 Live, Heady NJ, Honeysuckle Magazine, Illinois News Joint, Inner.Chii, Mistah Cannabis, Natura, Neon Joint, Petalfast, Pre-Packs, Pot Brothers at Law, PufCreativ, Skunk Magazine, The Bluntness, The Cannabis Library, The Cannigma, and The Weed Blog.
About Respect My Region: Since 2011, Respect My Region has provided a community-centric platform that connects real people to local culture. RMR is currently servicing music and cannabis markets in the United States and Canada. The brand offers custom content creation, marketing and management services, targeted advertising, influencer campaigns, event promotion, content distribution, and PR services.
Past Tours: respectmyregion.com/westcoastweedtour
Contact Information:
Elana Cohen
Publicist @ Respect My Region
Email: Elana@elanacohenpublicrelations.com or Info@RespectMyRegion.com
