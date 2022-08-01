Find Therapeutics appoints Paul F. Truex as Chairman of the Board

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for auto-immune and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Paul F. Truex to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2022.
Find Therapeutics was created in 2020 by CTI Life Sciences and launched with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations, Domain Therapeutics and Peptimimesis Pharma. The company has operated in stealth mode since inception and is now ready for its next stage of growth. Find Therapeutics is happy to announce that Mr. Truex will serve as Chairman of the Board replacing Laurence Rulleau who will remain as a Board Director, representing CTI LSF III. The company warmly thanks Laurence for her dedication and vision that led to Find's creation.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Paul to our team," said Philippe Douville, Chief Executive Officer of Find Therapeutics. "Paul's long history of successful leadership, coupled with his extensive network in the life sciences ecosystem makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Paul as we continue to advance our programs."
Paul is currently the Chairman and CEO of Thryv Therapeutics (formerly LQT Therapeutics, Laval, Quebec) where he has successfully raised over CDN$40 million to develop new therapeutic approaches for Long QT Syndrome and resistant cancers. Mr. Truex brings to the Find Board of Directors three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including having founded and led several successful biotech companies while serving on multiple boards. Paul has been involved in > $5 billion of life sciences financings and strategic transactions. He has actively participated in multiple IPOs including Milestone (Board member), Trius (Board member), Anthera (CEO), Peninsula (CEO), and Versicor (VP).
"I am very excited to join the Find team," said Paul Truex. "I believe the company has a great team and strong foundational science which position the company well to make much-needed breakthroughs in auto-immune diseases. I look forward to working with Philippe and the company's Board of Directors to make Find a success."
Find Therapeutics, is dedicated to the development of next generation trans-membrane allosteric modulators to treat rare and auto-immune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations, Domain Therapeutics and Peptimimesis Pharma. https://www.findtherapeutics.com
SOURCE Find Therapeutics
