Rehabilitation Robots Market Size to hit US$ US$ 5,677 million by 2030| Future Trends, Size, Opportunities, Share, Outlook and Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rehabilitation robots market is expected to clock US$ 5,677 million by 2030 medical devices emerge as a promising option for treatment and boosting the market at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth+ Reports.
The rehabilitation is a process characterized by use of different interventions for restoration of normal body movements in patients with compromised musculoskeletal and neurological structure. Recently several of the rehabilitation interventions are experiencing penetration of robotic procedures to helps patients with various medical conditions on their road to recovery.
The growing number of stroke cases and the geriatric population are some of the key factors that have a prominent impact on the overall rehabilitation market. Similarly, there is an opportunity in terms of technological advancements in the form of robotics for the betterment of the precision of the procedure and desired treatment outcomes.
The rehabilitation robots market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Type, End-User, and Regional demarcation.
Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'
The global rehabilitation robots market by type is categorized into:
- Therapeutic Robots
- Exoskeleton Robots
- Assistive Robots
Exoskeleton robotic rehabilitation is expected to show growth in the market due to the increasing traumas such as stroke, spinal code injuries, and many more. Along with this, there are many technological advancements in this segment for different applications such as for gait cycle and immobility in the lower abdominal section. This segment not only improvises the functionality of the diseased portion but also helps the patient to be more physically active with enhanced cardiovascular health.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
The rehabilitation robot market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market, followed by Europe. North America's robotic rehabilitation market will benefit from traction following the rising psychological or physiological diseases, geriatric population, and swift approval and adoption of automation. An incredible surge within the range of hospitals, and rehab centers will develop the market. Furthermore, the growing use of robots in different areas of rehabilitation camps for precision; and required results in the treatment has also played an important role in the growth of this region in the medical devices market.
Furthermore, large pool of geriatric population in Japan, China and other Asian countries is paving way for growth of rehabilitation robots market in Asia Pacific. In Japan alone, almost 29% population i.e. 36.17 million were aged 65 and older (2020), representing Japan as the country with the oldest population worldwide. It is further estimated that by 2036, Japan will have one third of its population over the age of 65. This presents a significant scope for penetration of rehabilitation tools in the country as aging is most commonly corresponding to several musculoskeletal and neurological disorders such as overall weakness, Parkinson's disease, and stroke among others. Furthermore, stroke is also among the major causes of disabilities in Chine adult population. Increasing awareness and growing disposable incomes has led to growing adoption of novel rehabilitation solutions such as robots in Chinese markets.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
Some of the prominent players operating in the rehabilitation robot market are:
- Bionik Laboratories Corp
- Kinova Inc
- Rex Bionics Ltd
- BioXtreme Ltd
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc
- Hocoma
- Corindus Inc
- Cyberdyne Inc
- ReWalk Robotics Inc
- Biodex Medical systems Inc
- Among others
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2021
USD ~ 1168.64 million
Revenue forecast in 2030
USD ~ 5677 million
Growth Rate
CAGR of ~ 19.2% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Segments covered
Type, End-user
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation:
Type Outlook
- Therapeutic Robots
- Exoskeleton Robots
- Assistive Robots
- Others
End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Others
