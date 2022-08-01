ñol

Rehabilitation Robots Market Size to hit US$ US$ 5,677 million by 2030| Future Trends, Size, Opportunities, Share, Outlook and Challenges, Growth Plus Reports

by PRNewswire
August 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rehabilitation robots market is expected to clock US$ 5,677 million by 2030 medical devices emerge as a promising option for treatment and boosting the market at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth+ Reports.

The rehabilitation is a process characterized by use of different interventions for restoration of normal body movements in patients with compromised musculoskeletal and neurological structure. Recently several of the rehabilitation interventions are experiencing penetration of robotic procedures to helps patients with various medical conditions on their road to recovery.

The growing number of stroke cases and the geriatric population are some of the key factors that have a prominent impact on the overall rehabilitation market. Similarly, there is an opportunity in terms of technological advancements in the form of robotics for the betterment of the precision of the procedure and desired treatment outcomes.   

The rehabilitation robots market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Type, End-User, and Regional demarcation.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/rehabilitation-robots-market/7709

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global rehabilitation robots market by type is categorized into:

  • Therapeutic Robots
  • Exoskeleton Robots
  • Assistive Robots

Exoskeleton robotic rehabilitation is expected to show growth in the market due to the increasing traumas such as stroke, spinal code injuries, and many more. Along with this, there are many technological advancements in this segment for different applications such as for gait cycle and immobility in the lower abdominal section. This segment not only improvises the functionality of the diseased portion but also helps the patient to be more physically active with enhanced cardiovascular health.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The rehabilitation robot market has been segmented into:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market, followed by Europe. North America's robotic rehabilitation market will benefit from traction following the rising psychological or physiological diseases, geriatric population, and swift approval and adoption of automation. An incredible surge within the range of hospitals, and rehab centers will develop the market. Furthermore, the growing use of robots in different areas of rehabilitation camps for precision; and required results in the treatment has also played an important role in the growth of this region in the medical devices market.

Furthermore, large pool of geriatric population in Japan, China and other Asian countries is paving way for growth of rehabilitation robots market in Asia Pacific. In Japan alone, almost 29% population i.e. 36.17 million were aged 65 and older (2020), representing Japan as the country with the oldest population worldwide. It is further estimated that by 2036, Japan will have one third of its population over the age of 65. This presents a significant scope for penetration of rehabilitation tools in the country as aging is most commonly corresponding to several musculoskeletal and neurological disorders such as overall weakness, Parkinson's disease, and stroke among others. Furthermore, stroke is also among the major causes of disabilities in Chine adult population. Increasing awareness and growing disposable incomes has led to growing adoption of novel rehabilitation solutions such as robots in Chinese markets.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the rehabilitation robot market are:

  • Bionik Laboratories Corp
  • Kinova Inc
  • Rex Bionics Ltd
  • BioXtreme Ltd
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc
  • Hocoma
  • Corindus Inc
  • Cyberdyne Inc
  • ReWalk Robotics Inc
  • Biodex Medical systems Inc
  • Among others

Ask here for more customization study@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/rehabilitation-robots-market/7709

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD ~ 1168.64 million

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD ~ 5677 million

Growth Rate

CAGR of ~ 19.2% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Type, End-user

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

  • Therapeutic Robots
  • Exoskeleton Robots
  • Assistive Robots
  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Rehabilitation Centers
  • Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level
  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
  • Winning imperatives
  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment
  • Pricing Intelligence
  • Customer Base Assessment
  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis
  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/rehabilitation-robots-market/7709

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rehabilitation-robots-market-size-to-hit-us-us-5-677-million-by-2030-future-trends-size-opportunities-share-outlook-and-challenges-growth-plus-reports-301596872.html

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports

