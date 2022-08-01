Game Development Software Market, increase in demand for mobile gaming, evolving Opportunities with Audiokinetic Inc. and Autodesk Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Development Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 47.50 million. The market witnessed a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers game development software market segmentation by component (game engine and audio engine) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The game development software market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. among others.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Game Development Software Market Analysis Report by Component, Deployment, and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report.

Major Five Game Development Software Companies:

Audiokinetic Inc.- The company offers Wwise Spatial Audio which is an interactive audio solution for games that consists of sound propagation, virtual acoustics, and spatially informed audio rendering.

The company offers Wwise Spatial Audio which is an interactive audio solution for games that consists of sound propagation, virtual acoustics, and spatially informed audio rendering. Autodesk Inc.- the company offers creative project management software which simplifies creative project management and unifies visual effects, animation, and games teams of all sizes.

the company offers creative project management software which simplifies creative project management and unifies visual effects, animation, and games teams of all sizes. Epic Games Inc.- The company offers a suite that consists of integrated tools for game developers to design and build games, simulations, and visualizations.

The company offers a suite that consists of integrated tools for game developers to design and build games, simulations, and visualizations. Microsoft Corp.- The company offers platform-optimized runtime and toolset that dramatically increases the believability of game characters and environments through Havok software.

The company offers platform-optimized runtime and toolset that dramatically increases the believability of game characters and environments through Havok software. Playtech Plc- The company offers a suite that consists of an information management system and BI tools which are incorporated with front-end Portal technology and the Playtech Open Platform.

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for game development software are Japan and China. The market in APAC will expand more quickly than the industry in other regions. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the game development software market in APAC would be aided by the huge rise in mobile gaming and the high adoption of smartphones. Buy Sample Report.

The game engine category will significantly increase its market share. The boost in demand for mobile games and custom software development will influence new game creators and businesses to choose game engines, which will spur market expansion in the years to come. To take advantage of the expanding demand for gaming engines and expand their market share, vendors are providing solutions.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download sample report .

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market share is expected to increase to USD 2.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.81%.

5-D Building Information Modeling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 5-D building information modeling market share is expected to increase to USD 840.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.68%.

Game Development Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 47.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Component placement

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Component placement - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component placement

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component placement

5.3 Game engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Game engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Game engine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Audio engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Audio engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Audio engine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component placement

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Component placement

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Audiokinetic Inc.

Exhibit 43: Audiokinetic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Audiokinetic Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Audiokinetic Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Audiokinetic Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

10.5 Epic Games Inc.

Exhibit 51: Epic Games Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Epic Games Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 54: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 59: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 60: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 62: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Playtech Plc

Exhibit 64: Playtech Plc - Overview



Exhibit 65: Playtech Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Playtech Plc - Key news



Exhibit 67: Playtech Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Playtech Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Scirra Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Scirra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Scirra Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Scirra Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 The Game Creators Ltd.

Exhibit 72: The Game Creators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Game Creators Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: The Game Creators Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Unity Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 75: Unity Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Unity Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Unity Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ZeniMax Media Inc.

Exhibit 78: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-development-software-market-increase-in-demand-for-mobile-gaming-evolving-opportunities-with-audiokinetic-inc-and-autodesk-inc---technavio-301596062.html

SOURCE Technavio