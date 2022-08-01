Game Development Software Market, increase in demand for mobile gaming, evolving Opportunities with Audiokinetic Inc. and Autodesk Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Development Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 47.50 million. The market witnessed a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers game development software market segmentation by component (game engine and audio engine) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The game development software market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc. among others.
- Audiokinetic Inc.- The company offers Wwise Spatial Audio which is an interactive audio solution for games that consists of sound propagation, virtual acoustics, and spatially informed audio rendering.
- Autodesk Inc.- the company offers creative project management software which simplifies creative project management and unifies visual effects, animation, and games teams of all sizes.
- Epic Games Inc.- The company offers a suite that consists of integrated tools for game developers to design and build games, simulations, and visualizations.
- Microsoft Corp.- The company offers platform-optimized runtime and toolset that dramatically increases the believability of game characters and environments through Havok software.
- Playtech Plc- The company offers a suite that consists of an information management system and BI tools which are incorporated with front-end Portal technology and the Playtech Open Platform.
The game engine category will significantly increase its market share. The boost in demand for mobile games and custom software development will influence new game creators and businesses to choose game engines, which will spur market expansion in the years to come. To take advantage of the expanding demand for gaming engines and expand their market share, vendors are providing solutions.
Game Development Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 47.50 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.78
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Audiokinetic Inc., Autodesk Inc., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Playtech Plc, Scirra Ltd., The Game Creators Ltd., Unity Technologies Inc., and ZeniMax Media Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Component placement
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Component placement - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component placement
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Component placement
- 5.3 Game engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Game engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Game engine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Audio engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Audio engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Audio engine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Component placement
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Component placement
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive Landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Audiokinetic Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Audiokinetic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Audiokinetic Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Audiokinetic Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Audiokinetic Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Autodesk Inc.
- 10.5 Epic Games Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Epic Games Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Epic Games Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 NVIDIA Corp.
- Exhibit 59: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Playtech Plc
- Exhibit 64: Playtech Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Playtech Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Playtech Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Playtech Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Playtech Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Scirra Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Scirra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Scirra Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Scirra Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Game Creators Ltd.
- Exhibit 72: The Game Creators Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Game Creators Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: The Game Creators Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Unity Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Unity Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Unity Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Unity Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 ZeniMax Media Inc.
- Exhibit 78: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: ZeniMax Media Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
