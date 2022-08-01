Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2022 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct's commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation
BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW).
Edge Direct projects awarded include:
- Commemorative Air Force "Keep 'Em Flying" Print Appeal — Gold in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.
- The National World War II Museum Flag of Honor Campaign — Silver in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.
- Society of the Little Flower Emergency Appeal — Bronze in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.
- Shriners Children's Give the Gift of Love Holiday and EOY Campaign — Bronze in Nonprofit Special Appeal Multichannel category.
"We greatly appreciate DMAW for recognizing the innovation and impact of our work," said Ryan Katz, president of Edge Direct. "Our primary goal is to create powerful fundraising campaigns that maximize results in support of our clients' very important missions."
DMAW's MAXI Awards recognize and showcase the DMV's finest professionals, agencies, tactics and campaigns. Edge Direct is among the winners honored at the 2022 MAXI Awards on Wednesday, July 27, at the Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference.
"We are incredibly proud of the work we produce for our clients," said Kathy Calta, chief executive officer of Edge Direct. "A special thank you and congratulations to our extremely dedicated and caring account teams who deliver exceptional insights, proactive service and integrated marketing solutions."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service fundraising agency that crafts and executes omnichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service, and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Layla Armstrong, Edge Direct, (410) 565-5278, layla.armstrong@edgedirect.com
SOURCE Edge Direct
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.