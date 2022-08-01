NetRise Welcomes Former CEO of Cylance to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise, the company solving the world's XIoT (Extended Internet of Things) security problem, announced today the addition of Stuart McClure, Former CEO of Cylance, to the company's Board of Directors.
"NetRise is one of the most innovative and promising early-stage cybersecurity companies I have had the pleasure of advising. Joining the Board of Directors gives me the opportunity to help set the strategic direction of the company along with its day to day operational decisions, says Mr. McClure. "Almost every CISO I've met in my over three decades in cybersecurity will find what NetRise is building to be an absolutely essential element of their cyber battle readiness program," continued Stuart.
As a long-time advisor to Thomas Pace and NetRise, Stuart will apply decades of experience as an industry veteran, CEO and senior executive positions at companies like McAfee/Intel, Foundstone, Kaiser Permanente and Cylance, to assist in guiding the company into the next phase of growth. With XIoT and OT (operational technology) devices fueling enterprises, manufacturing, automotive, ICS, space technology and medical devices, NetRise is rapidly expanding its customer-base and providing CISOs with a true understanding of their XIoT attack exposure.
"Formalizing Stu's involvement in NetRise is a big milestone in the company's journey, as we continue to surround ourselves with the most innovative minds in the industry," said Thomas Pace, Co-Founder & CEO of NetRise. "As we tackle one of the biggest and least understood problems in cybersecurity, Stu's guidance and insight will be invaluable to our strategic approach to taking on this market and driving awareness of XIoT vulnerabilities exposing companies across industries."
NetRise has developed an automated, cloud-based platform that provides comprehensive insight into the many risks present in a XIoT device. These risks and associated artifacts are presented in a clear and concise manner allowing consultants, operators and SOC analysts to take appropriate action and begin to address the risks presented by these devices in their environment.
Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community and U.S. federal government to solve the firmware security problem. The company is currently partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites and many more.
