Premier Group of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. Debuts New Office Renovation

The updates include all new electrical, flooring, a fireplace, and built ins for creating open workstations

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 8 years in their prime downtown Frederick location, Premier Group of Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc. decided it was time for a new look.

With 12 years of experience in the industry, real estate agent Mike Muren founded his team of professional realtors, the Premier Group of Long & Foster Real Estate, in 2013 and shortly thereafter moved into their downtown Frederick office space on Market Street. Then, in 2017 a second company was started in the building, Builders National Cooperative. As the real estate office grew to over 20 agents it was clear the 2,000 square foot office was not being used to its full potential.

"We felt the space could use some fresh updates" says Muren. "Originally, our agents were working in a separated space towards the back of the office and as we evolved, we wanted an office that was modern and efficient but also welcoming and comfortable for meetings, group collaborations and community involvement."

In addition to the full, floor-to-ceiling renovation the space has brand new furniture and a fresh coat of paint as well as new light fixtures, a more open concept layout, upgraded computers and fireplace. The space will also double as a showroom for Builders National Cooperative as they provide home builders and real estate developers outsourced plans and operations services.

The team is excited that the new look will bring more events, clients, and socializing to the office.

"We are so excited to be welcoming people back into our office" says Chrissy Schultz, Operations Manager of Premier Group. "COVID shut down many of the social events we used to host, but with life getting back to normal and our new look coming together, this seems like the perfect time to open our doors again."

The renovations began in late June and are scheduled to be completed by the end of July. An open house and ribbon cutting with Mayor Michael O'Connell is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 am.

About the Premier Group of Long & Foster and Builders National Cooperative

The Premier Group is made up of friendly, local realtors with extensive knowledge of the area and years of experience under their belts. Customer satisfaction is at the core of their mission and has driven them to exceed one billion dollars in sales.

Builders National Cooperative provides home builders and real estate developers outsourced plans and operations services. Their goal is to solve the problem of imbalance for small to midsized builders in the marketplace. In the spring of 2022 they were recognized as the fourth largest builder in Frederick County.

The Premier Group of Long & Foster is located at 244 N Market St, in downtown Frederick, https://www.trurealtors.com, (301)-945-9010.

Builders National Cooperative is located at 244 N Market St, in downtown Frederick, buildersnationalcooperative.com, (301)-524-4471.

Media Contact

Leah Thomas, Premier Group of Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc., 240-626-4616, leahthomas.homes@gmail.com

SOURCE Premier Group of Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc.