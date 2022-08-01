Alger Expands Investment Team with Experienced Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Manager Hire

Alger announced that Brandon Geisler has joined the firm as senior vice president, portfolio manager. He will be responsible for managing the Alger Mid Cap Growth Strategy, including the Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund (AMCZX). Additionally, Alger also announced its expansion to the west coast with plans to open a new office in Denver, Colorado.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fred Alger Management, LLC ("Alger"), a $26 billion growth equity investment manager, has today announced that Brandon Geisler has joined the firm as senior vice president, portfolio manager. At Alger, he will be responsible for managing the Alger Mid Cap Growth Strategy, including the Alger Mid Cap Growth Fund (AMCZX), with Dan Chung, CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Additionally, Alger will open a new office in Denver, Colorado, which adds to its investment team presence and strengthens its client servicing footprint for financial advisors and institutional investors on the west coast.

"I am pleased to welcome Brandon to Alger's investment team. He brings more than a decade of experience managing high conviction portfolios to our organization, and I believe his knowledge of mid cap growth equities will deepen our focused investment specialization and further enhance our strong investment team," said Dan Chung.

Brandon, who has 21 years of investment experience, was Partner, Managing Director of Research, Portfolio Manager, and Senior Securities Analyst for Marsico Capital Management before joining Alger. He began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he was a Vice President of Equity Research with experience in the consumer, technology and energy industries. Brandon earned an honors B.S. and an MBA from McMaster University.

"Given the firm's commitment to excellence in fundamental research driven growth investing, I couldn't be more excited to join Dan and the team at Alger to drive returns for our investors," commented Brandon.

Brandon, who will be based in Denver, was a portfolio manager on the Marsico Focus Fund, Marsico Growth Fund, Marsico Mid Cap Growth Focus Fund and Marsico Global Fund, and he served as a portfolio manager for separate accounts that followed these strategies. With these responsibilities at Marsico, Brandon played an integral role across the organization and virtually all of the Marsico investment strategies.

"Our expanded presence in Denver represents the next phase of Alger's growth and a continuation of our emphasis on hiring world-class investment talent," added Dan.

About Alger

Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for over 50 years. Weatherbie Capital, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser specializing in small and mid-cap growth equity investing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alger. For more information, please visit http://www.alger.com.

Risk Disclosures: Investing in the stock market involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Growth stocks may be more volatile than other stocks as their prices tend to be higher in relation to their companies' earnings and may be more sensitive to market, political, and economic developments. Local, regional or global events such as environmental or natural disasters, war, terrorism, pandemics, outbreaks of infectious diseases and similar public health threats, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on investments. A significant portion of assets may be invested in securities of companies in related sectors, and may be similarly affected by economic, political, or market events and conditions and may be more vulnerable to unfavorable sector developments. Investing in companies of medium capitalizations involves the risk that such issuers may have limited product lines or financial resources, lack management depth, or have limited liquidity. Foreign securities involve special risks including currency fluctuations, inefficient trading, political and economic instability, and increased volatility. Active trading may increase transaction costs, brokerage commissions, and taxes, which can lower the return on investment. At times, the Portfolio may hold a large cash position, which may underperform relative to equity securities.

This material is not meant to provide investment advice and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell securities.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information or for the Fund's most recent month-end performance data, visit http://www.alger.com, call (800) 992-3863 or consult your financial advisor. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Distributor: Fred Alger & Company, LLC. NOT FDIC INSURED. NOT BANK GUARANTEED. MAY LOSE VALUE.

