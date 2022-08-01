The High Tide Group Partners With Side, Riding the Wave of the Rapidly Growing Florida Real Estate Market

The High Tide Group today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The High Tide Group today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The High Tide Group, a full-service company and an expert in the seller's market, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

The High Tide Group was founded by Tara Lyall, an experienced Florida real estate agent who has been a top producer with the New Smyrna Beach Board of Realtors® since 2017. Generating $15 million in transactions in 2021 and approximately $50 million since the start of her career, Lyall and her team have consistently ranked as top agents in their MLS system for the past five years, have $115 million in transaction volume, and have sold 335 homes. The High Tide Group represents buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Florida, with a focus on the New Smyrna Beach area.

"Our motto is "Anchored in Service" at the High Tide Group because no matter their need or the market condition, our clients are always No. 1," Lyall said.

Partnering with Side will ensure The High Tide Group remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The High Tide Group with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The High Tide Group will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services are instrumental in helping us grow and strengthen our brand and team while offering the essential tech support that today's real estate industry demands," Lyall said.

About The High Tide Group

The High Tide Group is redefining the word "agent." A full-service company representing luxury buyers, sellers, and investors across Florida, the team is an expert in the seller's market and unrivaled in its customer care. Thoroughly catering to every client's needs, the team's services include design, staging, and market research, the latter helping to set repeated neighborhood sales records. The High Tide Group serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Florida. For more information, visit http://www.floridahightide.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

