PM360's 2022 DECEMBER INNOVATIONS ISSUE OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

The annual guide to the healthcare industry's most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies.
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the past couple of years, we have seen some of the greatest advancements ever made by the life sciences and healthcare industries. These innovations have spanned every aspect of the industry across marketing, commercialization, R&D, and more. But, PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, wants to know how the industry is going even further.
For over a decade the PM360 Innovations Issue—published every December—has served as the industry's guide to the latest and biggest innovations from pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and all of the agencies and vendors that serve companies within those industries. Now, the publication is looking for submissions on any kind of innovation in one of six categories:
- Companies (any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative)
- Startups (a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work)
- Divisions (any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing)
- Products (new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the past year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful)
- Services (new offerings from companies developed within the past year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier)
- Strategies (never-before-tried approaches that are changing how the industry operates)
Submissions in any category should detail what makes it innovative, how the innovation is positively impacting the industry, and any results or statistics that can demonstrate the effectiveness of the innovation.
To learn more about the submission criteria and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.
The early deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 28 at 11:59 pm EST. However, entries can continue to be submitted until Oct. 21 at 11:59: EST, but an additional $180 late will be applied to any entry after Sept. 28.
For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or andrew.matthius@pm360online.com.
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.
Contact:
Andrew Matthius
Senior Editor, PM360
646-300-8113
andrew.matthius@pm360online.com
SOURCE PM360
