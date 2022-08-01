Advantage Communications Group and Extreme Networks Join Forces to Help Customers Simplify Network Lifecycle Management

Service can Help Reduce Provider Costs and Administrative Burdens by 20% to 40%
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Communications Group, LLC ("Advantage"), a global telecom managed services provider (MSP) supporting thousands of enterprises worldwide, today announced it has joined forces with Extreme Networks to make its white-glove telecommunications services available to Extreme customers, creating an easier way to centralize inventory and expenses while reducing complexity and management overhead.
According to Forrester, billing errors average between 5% and 12% of ongoing telecom services and technology budgets. Advantage helps customers proactively track down missing invoices, ensure inventory and billing data is accurate, and automates an organization's invoicing process to alleviate stress on internal team. As customers deploy ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN, Advantage can help identify and deliver the best and most cost-effective underlying telecommunications infrastructure connectivity, and ultimately save both man hours and operational expenses often associated with new deployments.
Extreme is offering new and existing Extreme Premier Services Customers access to Command CenterSM from Advantage at no cost. Advantage's expense management dashboard provides easy access to real-time performance insights. Clients can customize views of data to track connectivity solutions from end-to-end, report consolidated inventory and billing data, and automate invoicing and general ledger (GL) processes to alleviate stress on internal teams.
"For enterprises, this collaboration provides a means for reducing network and telecom costs, as well as administrative burdens by up to 20% and 40%, respectively," said David Gardner, CEO of Advantage.
Rob Rosa, Senior Vice President, Global Service Sales at Extreme Networks, said, "Extreme is focused on enabling customers to harness the benefits of advanced SD-WAN and cloud networking while reducing the cost and complexity of managing deployments, multi-site environments, endpoints and service provider relationships in-house. By joining forces with Advantage, we can provide customers access to a team of experts who can identify cost-saving opportunities and provide onsite expertise, helping remove financial and personnel barriers for organizations that need to upgrade and modernize their networks without the requirement of additional resources or budget."
Extreme Networks creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.
Advantage Communications Group mitigates the complexity of a constantly evolving IT landscape. Through hundreds of global service provider partnerships, our deep bench of technology practitioners and groundbreaking software, we make it easy to optimize your network and telecom infrastructure. We simplify the sourcing process, implement your selected solution, reduce your costs post deployment, and filter out the noise to distill technology chaos into data-driven, decision-useful information. As an end-to-end Telecom MSP, we optimize your communications solutions across voice, data, cloud, video and mobility.
Visit www.advantagecg.com to learn more.
Command CenterSM is a servicemark of Advantage Communications Group, LLC in the United States.
CONTACT:
Mostafa Razzak
JMRConnect
917.912.0623
341523@email4pr.com
SOURCE Advantage Communications Group, LLC
