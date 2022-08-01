Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) "Make Good Trouble Voter Cookout - McGovern Park"

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Sunday, July 31, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, EXPO Wisconsin, Wisconsin Voices, Milwaukee Turners, WNOV- and the Rainbow Push Coalition will host a Make Good Trouble Voter Cookout. A citizen's right to vote is your voice. Join us and check your voting status as we turn primary elections into celebrations. Enjoy good food, music, games, free haircuts and backpacks as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.
What: Make Good Trouble Voter Cookout Celebration
Who: Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas
Election Commissioner Terrel Martin
Ramiah Whiteside, EXPO Wisconsin
Tomika Vukovic, Co-Executive Director, Wisconsin Voices
Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative JusticeCoalition
Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
When: Sunday, July 31, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (CST)
Where: McGovern Park, Section 4, 5400 N. 51 Blvd. Milwaukee, WI 53218
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
