Magic City Jai-Alai Announces Rights Agreement with ESPN

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States, is announcing a multiyear agreement with ESPN. This marks yet another achievement for the nascent league, driving the overall reach for Magic City Jai-Alai to more than 200 million households in the U.S. alone. Magic City Jai-Alai will first be featured on ESPN2 with an exclusive, one-hour special to air tomorrow, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with one of sports' most respected brands. The relationship with ESPN takes jai-alai to a new level of prominence as we continue to rebrand and expose the sport to a new generation of future fans," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer of Magic City Casino and Jai-Alai."
ESPN will then be covering Magic City Jai-Alai on ESPN3 through the balance of Battle Court Season II, a new team jai-alai concept that started in 2022 and features four teams – Cesta Cyclones, Chula Chargers, Rebote Renegades, Wall Warriors – facing-off with head-to-head competition against each other in Singles and Doubles matches every week.
Battle Court Season II starts on Sept. 23 and will culminate on Nov. 18. This new format has helped the league in its pursuit towards the revival of jai-alai. With the support of ESPN, they are one step closer to bringing the nostalgic sport back to prominence. Throughout the years, ESPN has covered the sport in various ways, including its 30 for 30 short titled, "What The Hell Happened to Jai-Alai" that highlighted the different issues the sport faced throughout its turbulent time during the 1990's and 2000's. Jai-Alai will make its triumphant return to ESPN Networks seven years later, continuing to change the narrative around the historic and beloved sport.
Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The Magic City Fronton is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Professional Jai-Alai League, go to www.jaialaiworld.com or www.watchjaialai.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Sandra Rodriguez
305-753-3787
341573@email4pr.com
SOURCE Magic City Jai-Alai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.