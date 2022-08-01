Dr. Erica Miller Selected for 2022 Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International best-selling author and inspirational speaker Dr. Erica Miller has been selected for inclusion in the Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2022 Honors Edition for her outstanding achievements, unique contributions and professional excellence. At 88 years of age, Dr. Miller has a long history of sharing her lessons about power of the human spirit. Dr. Miller's energy, passion for life and undeniable spark blend seamlessly with her richly deserved wisdom.
Dr. Miller has made her mark on her profession and will become part of history as one of the top professionals in her field. "I am extremely humbled to be recognized as a Woman of Distinction," says Dr. Miller. "To be recognized by your peers is incredibly gratifying and I am thankful to the National Registries for this award. I am grateful for the continued opportunity to share my experiences and inspire others to live their lives with guts, grit, and gusto."
A Holocaust survivor and Israeli Air Force veteran, Dr. Miller earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and ran a chain of mental health clinics throughout Los Angeles and Orange County for more than 30 years. In addition, Dr. Miller established and oversaw the California Diversion Intervention Foundation, a non-profit organization that offered programs to serve the needs of the substance abuse and domestic violence population referred by the courts.
Continuing her track record of service and success, Dr. Miller still oversees her family's real estate business in Austin, Texas. Dr. Miller is the author of three books: The Dr. Erica Miller Story: From Trauma to Triumph, Don't Tell Me I Can't Do It: Living Audaciously in the Here and Now and the international best-seller Chronologically Gifted: Aging with Gusto!
For more information about Dr. Erica Miller, visit her website at www.drericamiller.com.
With expert females representing every major industry, Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction Honors Edition is a trusted resource and tool dedicated to highlight the professional accomplishments and stories of today's best and brightest women in business. Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction is dedicated to the preservation of each individual female's story as each of them deserve their own special place in history.
CONTACT:
Gerri Knilans
Publicist for Dr. Erica Miller
341566@email4pr.com
805 496-8850
SOURCE Dr. Erica Miller
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
