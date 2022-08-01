EVOTEK Giving Foundation Announces the Appointment of Vishal Amin to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EVOTEK Giving Foundation, a San Diego-based, non-profit organization, announced its first appointment to its Board of Directors with the addition of Vishal Amin. Amin brings a wealth of diverse experiences, including 20 years in various leadership roles within the Department of Defense and the United States Marine Corps, to his current role as the head of the Security Solutions business for Microsoft Federal, Defense.

"Vishal is the perfect addition to our organization's Board of Directors," said Cesar Enciso, CEO, and Founder of EVOTEK and the EVOTEK Giving Foundation. "He is a one-of-a-kind person, with so much drive and passion for serving others. His background in military service brings a unique perspective to our mission of serving our country's Veterans. But beyond that, Vishal will help move our foundation to the next level. I couldn't be more thrilled to have him on this journey with us."

"The commitment to serving our community, empowering individuals, and investing in those around us to achieve new heights and 'do more good' should be core in our everyday actions," said Amin. "The people of EVOTEK and its Giving Foundation are examples of how as a community, we can lift and make an impact on all that surrounds us. I am proud to join the EVOTEK Giving Foundation's Board of Directors, serving with inspirational leaders already doing amazing work in our communities."

In 2015, after 21 years of military operations, an unfortunate data incident led to Amin being named one of the top 100 targets of the Islamic State. This life-changing incident led him to reassess his focus in his life and career. Amin grew a passion for cybersecurity innovation and strategy and transitioned to a role where he could shape and secure others' identities and personal well-being. He is now a Presidential Scholar and, with Microsoft Federal, leads a group of Cybersecurity professionals and technical specialists focusing on Microsoft's Security, Compliance, and Identity (SCI) growth. In supporting the US Federal business, Amin has worked closely with C-level decision makers of Fortune 100 businesses, major government agencies, and public sector organizations to deliver on critical customer outcomes relating to cybersecurity. This support includes the current White House Administrations Executive Order on Cybersecurity and Microsoft's commitment to enabling security for the United States Federal Government.

Another result after being listed on the target list was empowerment to serve others in various capacities through non-profit and philanthropic foundations. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Amin invests his time with several organizations globally and continues to volunteer as a mentor and leadership facilitator with the Travis Manion Foundation and The Honor Foundation. Both organizations are grounded in character and leadership development for personal and professional growth, focusing on youth and senior public sector leaders.

About EVOTEK Giving Foundation

The EVOTEK Giving Foundation consists of two fundamental programs: Women in Technology and Project Gratitude. Women in Technology includes a scholarship program established to increase the influence of women in technology while ensuring the legacies of those who paved the way for upcoming talent are forever alive. Each year, a new scholarship is created to honor a loved one who left a lasting, positive impression within the tech industry. The second program, Project Gratitude, focuses on a mission to support those who sacrificed to defend the United States: veterans, first responders, and their families. It invests in the highest level of programs and resources that serve the diverse needs of our impacted heroes and their families in the center of their communities.

