The Sunshine Flyer Extends Its Kids Ride Free Promotion Through Labor Day

Summer pricing is in effect on reservations made now through Labor Day
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer has announced the extension of its limited-time, summer special pricing with kids riding free on its themed motorcoach experience that takes guests from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Summer pricing is in effect now through Labor Day and is available to guests for all new reservations – tickets do not need to be used during this time.
The Sunshine Flyer launched in December 2021, and the extension of the promotion is a token of gratitude to the city of Orlando and Sunshine Flyer guests for the continued support they have received in Florida.
Convenient and cost-effective, the Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Walt Disney World® vacation from the moment they step off the plane.
The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920s rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.
"We are overwhelmed by the support we have seen this summer of the Sunshine Flyer," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "So far, we have welcomed thousands of families, and we have helped our guests enjoy their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane and onto one of our premium motorcoaches. Because of this, we are delighted to extend the promotion of free tickets for children and reduced ticket pricing for adults to show our continued appreciation."
When guests book a future trip, they can enjoy the following ticket prices during checkout through September 5th, 2022:
- Children ride free
- $16 per adults
These ticket prices apply for all future trips, and tickets do not need to be used before September 5th, 2022.
All Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.
For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.sunshineflyer.com
The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.
Ashley La Fleur
(618) 660-6963
341577@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Sunshine Flyer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
