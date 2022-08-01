Dr. Jason Adler Joins LogixHealth as Vice President of Acute Care Solutions

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogixHealth is proud to announce that Jason Adler, MD, FACEP, FAAEM has joined LogixHealth as the Vice President of Acute Care Solutions. Dr. Adler is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and serves as the Director of Compliance and Reimbursement for the Department of Emergency Medicine.
Dr. Adler is an expert in the areas of physician revenue cycle management, business operations, practice management, effective provider documentation education, CPT and ICD coding, and addressing inappropriate payor activities. He is the current ICD-10 workgroup chair for ACEP's Coding and Nomenclature Advisory Committee and is the Chair of EDPMA's Quality Coding Documentation Committee. Additionally, he has experience as a claims reviewer for the Maryland Medicaid program, and has authored multiple peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Adler has a distinguished academic career and is a reviewer for both the Annals of Emergency Medicine and the Journal of Emergency Medicine.
"We are excited about Dr. Adler's deep knowledge of coding, billing, practice management, and his commitment to continuously improving systems," says Elijah Berg, MD, FACEP, CEO of LogixHealth, "A leader within an academic medical center that includes an emergency medicine residency training program, he embodies the high value that emergency medicine and other acute care providers bring to our healthcare system."
"I am excited to be a part of LogixHealth, and to join industry peers with whom I have worked collaboratively with for years within ACEP and other organizations. I look forward to leveraging LogixHealth's extensive resources and being part of a team that delivers optimized solutions and intelligence that help physicians consistently provide high-quality care." says Dr. Adler.
LogixHealth provides expert coding and billing for top hospitals, emergency departments, hospital-based providers and office-based practices nationwide, servicing over 13 million patient visits annually nationwide. We provide tools and resources to optimize financial performance and improve the quality of care. For more information, visit www.logixhealth.com.
Contact:
LogixHealth News
781.280.1736
SOURCE LogixHealth
