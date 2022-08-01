PepiPets Announces New Mobile Diagnostic Testing Services for Dogs and Cats

CALDWELL, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepiPets is proud to announce that dog and cat owners can now access their new PepiPets Mobile Diagnostic Testing services. Labs and diagnostic testing are an essential part of pet care, but in-office visits can cause unnecessary stress for both owners and pets. PepiPets' mobile diagnostic testing services provide diagnostic care from the comfort of any pet parent's home.

PepiPets is a less expensive option compared to traditional diagnostic testing done in a veterinary clinic, but provides the same tests and quality. PepiPets will work with clients and their veterinarian to ensure that the necessary diagnostic care that a pet's health requires is delivered quickly.

After booking an appointment at a time that works best for the customer, an experienced PepiPets Veterinarian Technician will come to their home and collect the necessary samples for diagnostic testing. All of this will occur without the trouble and anxiety of transporting the cat or dog to the vet to have this performed.

PepiPets understands the importance of pet parents having their pet's test results quickly, so results are provided in as little as 24 hours following sample collection. Quick results can make the following vet visit more stress-free and help shorten the time it takes to receive care.

For any customers whose pet is in need of diagnostic testing, contact PepiPets, or visit their website at https://www.pepipets.com .

About PepiPets

PepiPets was founded to provide pet owners with the tools that they need to access the appropriate diagnostic testing for their dogs or cats. Mobile testing was created to offer the same labs that are offered in veterinary clinics, with more convenience, less anxiety, and with a significant cost savings. PepiPets strives to empower pet parents and their pets' wellbeing. Access their diagnostic services, education tools, and community resources at https://www.pepipets.com .

