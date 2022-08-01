iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group a business specializing in solving problems and boosting revenue with innovative suppliers in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"I have spent my entire career in the hospitality industry and am so proud to witness and play a role in the expansion of women-owned businesses in our field. This certification by the WBENC gives us the opportunity to be part of a strong community of women-owned businesses," said Jill Dean Rigsbee, CEO and Founder of iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group.

The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, please visit www.idealhpgroup.com.

About iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group:

Founded in 2018 by trusted hospitality veterans, iDEAL is laser focused on seeking, advising, and representing problem-solving suppliers for the hospitality market. iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group values their decades of strong relationships with hundreds of hotel management companies, owners, brands and group purchasing organizations and is on a mission to boost revenue and offer strong ROIs throughout the hospitality ecosystem through their supplier partners that have a focus on solving labor issues and offer sustainable and wellness minded products. For more information, visit www.idealhpgroup.com.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

