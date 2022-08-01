Pegasus Residential Announces New Vice President of Operations, Ed Buckley

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential is proud to announce that Ed Buckley, CAPS, has joined Pegasus as Vice President of Operations. Ed began his multifamily career in 1998 with Equity Residential and has overseen the performance of lease-ups, stabilized and mixed-use apartment communities as well as LIHTC properties throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic. Ed has the NAA CAPS designation and has served as a long-time member of the Atlanta Apartment Association where he was a Leadership Lyceum graduate in 2019. Before joining Pegasus Residential, Ed was Vice President of Operations for Avenue5 Residential and a Senior Regional Manager with Greystar, Integral Property Management, and Signature Management.
"I am pleased Ed made the decision to join us at Pegasus," commented Pegasus Founder and CEO Lindy Ware. "A seasoned leader like Ed will add to the strength of the Operations Leadership team that is taking us into the future," she added.
Ed has a proven track record in the industry, developing leaders and motivating teams toward success for his assets and his clients. His skills will be instrumental in the continued implementation of "Pegasus Next", a multi-stage strategy to bring innovation to the multifamily sector through transformation of its digital tools, empowerment of its people, and refinement of its systems.
Born and raised in Boston, Ed now lives in the Atlanta metro area with his wife Marian. Ed and Marian enjoy time with their three young grand kids at soccer, t-ball games, and dance recitals. If he's not on his boat with family and friends, Ed enjoys golfing and running, having run three marathons as well as many other races and triathlons over the past 30 years.
Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company with a footprint that spans twelve states and over 40 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Richmond, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando, Denver and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 44,000 units for more than 40 clients. Aside from daily management of communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to clients for acquisitions, new developments, and re-developments, as well as branding and marketing and building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.
