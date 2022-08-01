Pickleball Central Serves Up Fun For National Pickleball Day

#ServeUpFun: The World's Largest Pickleball Celebrates National Pickleball Day.

KENT, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Central, the world's largest pickleball company exclusively devoted to pickleball, is celebrating National Pickleball Day on Monday August 8, 2022 by serving up fun. We are encouraging the entire pickleball community to "ServeUpFun" on August 8th.

One of Pickleball Central's core values is fun: Pickleball is fun and Pickleball Central is a fun place to work. To celebrate National Pickleball Day, Pickleball Central is giving their team the day off so that they can get outside and enjoy the sport they love.

"We take pickleball seriously and we also know that pickleball is serious fun," says Pickleball Central CEO David Johnson. "Our team works hard to deliver the best products and service to our customers, and we are happy to give them National Pickleball Day off as a way to say thanks so they can get out and have fun playing our favorite game."

Pickleball Central partners with all the top pickleball paddle manufacturers and has invited their partners to participate in the fun by getting outside for pickleball and taking photos of their teams enjoying National Pickleball Day that Pickleball Central will share on social media.

Pickleball Central encourages all pickleball players everywhere to join in on the fun by sharing photos of how they are they are celebrating National Pickleball Day to #ServeUpFun.

Pickleball Central will also be doing a special giveaway of a $250 gift certificate (promoted through their social channels and email) so that a lucky pickleball player can shop for new gear. In addition, Pickleball Central has created a limited edition National Pickleball Day Shirt that celebrates the fun in pickleball.

About PickleballCentral.com



Pickleball Central, the pickleball specialty superstore, was started in 2006 by Anna Copley and David Johnson to service the growing sport. Pickleball Central is the world's largest company devoted exclusively to the sport of pickleball and is one of the fastest growing private companies in the state of Washington. The company serves over 300,000 households worldwide and over 500 distribution, facility, and industry partners. PickleballCentral.com is ranked number one in customer satisfaction for racquet sports retailers by TrustPilot. In 2018, Pickleball Central acquired PickleballTournaments.com. In 2016, Pickleball Central acquired Pickle-Ball Inc., the company that formally launched the sport in 1972. PickleballCentral.com carries the industry's top brands with an incredible selection of paddles, nets, balls, shoes, apparel, and pickleball accessories for all player abilities. The company is privately held, and operates from headquarters in Kent, Washington.

About National Pickleball Day

https://nationaltoday.com/national-pickleball-day/

Media Contact:

Karen Thomas

Director of Marketing and Communications

Pickleball Central

253.243.9853

341546@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pickleball-central-serves-up-fun-for-national-pickleball-day-301596360.html

SOURCE Pickleball Central