Encinal Brands™ Debuts New Blueberry Red Bull Shake at All The Buffalo Spot™ Locations

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encinal Brands LLC, one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurant groups with more than 40 franchise units located throughout California and the Southwest, announced a collaboration with Red Bull for a premium shake at The Buffalo Spot locations. The new Blueberry Red Bull Shake is expected to be a hit with guests who love the intense flavors of shakes at The Buffalo Spot as well as the energy jolt that Red Bull energy drinks provide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Red Bull," said Encinal Brands founder and CEO Ivan Flores, who celebrated the important milestone by skydiving at Skydive Elsinore and announcing to his followers on social media that "something big is coming!" He added, "Red Bull is a global sensation, and we are pleased they chose to collaborate with The Buffalo Spot on a signature shake our customers will enjoy."

First launched in 2013 in Long Beach, California, The Buffalo Spot has more than 40 franchise and corporate locations throughout California as well as eight additional locations in Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. Known for its World-Famous Buffalo Fries created by Flores, specialty shakes such as Dulce De Leche, Oreo Brownie, and Salted Caramel are customer favorites. The new Blueberry Red Bull Shake features a light blue color bursting with blueberry flavor, whipped topping that is optional, and is blended with a few ounces of Blueberry Red Bull energy drink for an unforgettable experience. The shake retails for $7 and is served with the remaining Red Bull can.

In addition to its popular The Buffalo Spot locations, Encinal Brands recently announced expansion throughout the Southwest for its Blue Burro® and Tacomasa® brands. Flores said Encinal Brands plans to open approximately 150 restaurants in the next five years and that special pricing for franchisees and multi-unit owners is available. For more information about franchising, visit www.encinalbrands.com.

ABOUT ENCINAL BRANDS

Restauranteur and entrepreneur Ivan Flores never wavered from his childhood dream of owning a Mexican restaurant business. He began by opening a restaurant, El Encinal, and learned from his experience designing and managing the store. After closing El Encinal in 2013, he began sketching out plans for a new Mexican fast casual franchise. Thanks to his vision and persistence, the first Blue Burro opened in 2019 in Long Beach and was an immediate hit, followed by Tacomasa in Long Beach, featuring the authentic flavors of Tijuana. Encinal Brands continues to disrupt the Mexican food industry by blending traditional and modern recipes that delight customers of all ages. Today, Encinal Brands has over 40 restaurants in four states with expansion planned throughout 2027. For more information on franchising, visit www.encinalbrands.com or https://thebuffalospotfranchise.com.

ABOUT RED BULL

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3.7 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com. For more information: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/.

